Boise, ID

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Boise

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgOY7_0dNWMpxS00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOO02_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#21. Vincenzo Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6970 W State St, Boise, ID 83714-7417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzDIc_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Idaho Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7444 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wprBt_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6700 N Linder Rd, Boise, ID 83646-6606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPVn4_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Flying Pie Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1326 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-3704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SFYt_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Extreme Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 590 Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzAyC_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1805 W State St, Boise, ID 83702-3956
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeDkr_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#15. North End Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1513 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702-3533
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDrQs_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Spitfire Craft Pizza & Pints

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2450 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-4151
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvJxj_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#13. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 W Main St Ste 230, Boise, ID 83702-5945
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0nJ1_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pie Hole Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 205 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702-5817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ws74Y_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Tony's Pizzeria Teatro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702-5921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4533we_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Lulu's Fine Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2594 N Bogus Basin Rd, Boise, ID 83702-0906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qa75j_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#9. Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 415 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise, ID 83706-6501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOPBS_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Flying Pie Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4320 W State St, Boise, ID 83703-4443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tajGZ_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Bench Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200-1204 South Vista Avenue, Boise, ID 83705-2530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQgts_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#6. Flying Pie Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6508 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-7718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubXaB_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3139 S Bown Way, Boise, ID 83706-5400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BP0Tw_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Hilltop Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12342 E Highway 21, Boise, ID 83716-9320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1el4lM_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Front Door

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 S 6th St, Boise, ID 83702-5950
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcDNg_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Guido's Original New York Style Pizza Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 235 N 5th St, Boise, ID 83702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fK6Lh_0dNWMpxS00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Wylder

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 W Broad St, Boise, ID 83702-7642
- Read more on Tripadvisor

