Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#22. Louie's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1146 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-6318

#21. Pizza Time

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 8794 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7797

#20. Blackjack Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 2328 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2406

#19. Panino's Westside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1721 S. 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

#18. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 13461 Bass Pro Dr Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

#17. Luigi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 947 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-4236

#16. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3190 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-2812

#15. Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Ste E, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4035

#14. Roman Villa Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3005 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5322

#13. Iron Bird Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 402 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2110

#12. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4465 Venetucci Blvd Suite 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

#11. Fat Sully's NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 528 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-3929

#10. Panino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

#9. Duca's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 236 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3720

#8. Poor Richard's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 324 1/2 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1115

#7. Leon Gessi New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

#6. Walter's303 Flying Horse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2690 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3439

#5. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9278 Forest Bluffs View Highlands At Briargate Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

#4. Savelli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829-2505

#3. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7115 Commerce Cntr Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-2633

#2. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12229 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3601

#1. Pizzeria Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3096

