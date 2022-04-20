Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#22. Louie's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1146 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-6318
#21. Pizza Time
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8794 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7797
#20. Blackjack Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 2328 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2406
#19. Panino's Westside
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1721 S. 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
#18. MOD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 13461 Bass Pro Dr Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
#17. Luigi's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 947 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-4236
#16. Old Chicago
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3190 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-2812
#15. Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Ste E, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4035
#14. Roman Villa Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5322
#13. Iron Bird Brewing
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 402 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2110
#12. MOD Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4465 Venetucci Blvd Suite 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
#11. Fat Sully's NY Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 528 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-3929
#10. Panino's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
#9. Duca's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3720
#8. Poor Richard's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 324 1/2 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1115
#7. Leon Gessi New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
#6. Walter's303 Flying Horse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2690 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3439
#5. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9278 Forest Bluffs View Highlands At Briargate Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
#4. Savelli's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829-2505
#3. Old Chicago
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7115 Commerce Cntr Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-2633
#2. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12229 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3601
#1. Pizzeria Rustica
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3096
