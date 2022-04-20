ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNWMlfm00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlFqT_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#22. Louie's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1146 E Fillmore St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-6318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfkua_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza Time

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8794 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-7797
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTafc_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#20. Blackjack Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 2328 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tj2b_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#19. Panino's Westside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1721 S. 8th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQUOz_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#18. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 13461 Bass Pro Dr Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMhTm_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#17. Luigi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 947 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-4236
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxrrr_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#16. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3190 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922-2812
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVjNN_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ruffrano's Hell's Kitchen Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1670 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd Ste E, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-4035
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcitY_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#14. Roman Villa Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907-5322
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7Th2_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#13. Iron Bird Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 402 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ho5EI_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#12. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4465 Venetucci Blvd Suite 130, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evTgn_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#11. Fat Sully's NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 528 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-3929
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tth9i_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#10. Panino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeNi9_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#9. Duca's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906-3720
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JBIJ_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#8. Poor Richard's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 324 1/2 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903-1115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFMyq_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#7. Leon Gessi New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PQ8i_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#6. Walter's303 Flying Horse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2690 N Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3439
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDarS_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#5. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9278 Forest Bluffs View Highlands At Briargate Shopping Center, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRJWI_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#4. Savelli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afGt8_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#3. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7115 Commerce Cntr Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919-2633
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMTrg_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#2. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12229 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYTcb_0dNWMlfm00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2527 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80904-3096
- Read more on Tripadvisor

