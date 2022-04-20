ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fresno

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#9. Luna Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 349 Pollasky Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
#8. Me-n-Ed's Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3150 Fowler Ave Suite 107, Clovis, CA 93611-2102
#7. Me-N-Ed's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4829 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93703-3532
#6. B C's Pizza & Beer

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1315 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
#5. John's Incredible Pizza - Fresno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7095 N. Cedar, Fresno, CA 93720
#4. Popolo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6775 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-3504
#3. DiCicco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2221 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408
#2. Mike's Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3228 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93705-3401
#1. The Annex Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2257 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3408
