Penelope Cruz Looks Ready For The Holidays In Sparkly Red Gown At MoMA Film Benefit

By Olivia Elgart
 4 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz absolutely stole the show at the 2021 MoMA Film Benefit in NYC on Dec. 14, when she wore a bright red, sparkly dress.

Penelope Cruz, 47, was the star of the show at the 2021 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Dec. 14. The actress was honored at the gala when she opted to wear a stunning red Chanel Haute Couture dress with a sparkly neckline. The red gown was perfect for the holidays and she looked gorgeous.

Penelope Cruz looked absolutely gorgeous in this red Chanel dress with a sparkly lace V-neckline at the 2021 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City on Dec. 14. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Penelope’s dress featured an off-the-shoulder cape while a plunging V-neckline revealed ample cleavage. The V-neck was outlined with intricate sparkly silver lace while the center of her chest was fastened with a bow. The dress was cinched in on the bodice while the rest of the frock flowed out into a pleated skirt.

Penelope threw her brown hair back into a high bun with her front bangs covering her forehead while a pink lip & a thick black cat-eyeliner completed her look. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

The skirt had an asymmetrical hemline that was shorter in the front and longer in the back. She accessorized her holiday look with a pair of ankle-strap black peep-toe heels, diamond rings, and diamond earrings.

As for her glam, Penelope looked super classy when she threw her brown hair back into a voluminous bun with her front bangs sweeping over her face. A thick black cat-eyeliner and a glossy pink lip completed her look.

Penelope has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this red dress, she recently slayed another red carpet at the 2021 New York Film Festival. Penelope stars in the new film, Parallel Mothers, which premiered at the festival, and she looked amazing in a skintight black Chanel Spring 2021 Haute Couture mini dress.

The sleeveless dress featured a sheer, high neck while the rest of the mini was covered in sequins. The hem of the mini featured a sheer overlay that flowed behind her and she accessorized with black ankle-strap Chanel shoes and dazzling Fine jewels.

Penelope Cruz
