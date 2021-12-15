ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Savages Clean-up Competition at English Valleys Tuesday

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a Sigourney-Keota sweep across the board Tuesday in North English as the Savages rolled to a trio of wrestling dual wins. SK won the three duals by a combined score of 212 to 34. First Sigourney-Keota took down Colfax-Mingo 71-12. The Savages got...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Wrestlers Split at Fort Madison

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team stepped outside of River Valley Conference action Thursday to battle Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant in a pair of duals. Mid-Prairie beat the Panthers 60-24. The Hawks got wins in contested matches from Landry Gingerich at 132lbs by fall, Manny Watts at 152lbs by fall, Dom Shively at 160lbs by fall, Terry Bordenave at 220lbs by fall and Brodey Neal at 285lbs by fall.
kciiradio.com

Ranked Cascade Girls Top Mid-Prairie; Golden Hawk Boys Stay Unbeaten

It was a River Valley Conference doubleheader split for the Mid-Prairie boys and girls basketball teams Thursday in Cascade. The Golden Hawk girls fell to the 12th ranked Cougars on their home floor 64-51. It a game that featured two of the best defenses in their class in Iowa, it was the offenses that were on display. Cascade led 17-13 after one and put together a 10-2 run in the second quarter to open a 33-24 lead at the half. Mid-Prairie came out of the break and got back in the game with a 15-4 run that saw them take two seperate leads in the third, one on a Nora Pennington three, the second on a three from Amara Jones in the final seconds of the period that gave the Hawks a 44-43 lead going to the fourth. In the final frame, Cascade answered with a 15-4 run of their own to retake the lead and put it away late. The Hawks were led by 17 points from Maddie Nonnenmann and 16 from Amara Jones. The Hawks were outrebounded by seven and lost the turnover battle 18-12. The Mid-Prairie girls are now 3-3 on the year, Cascade is 6-1.
CASCADE, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Wrestling Picks Up Another SEC Win in Keokuk

The Washington grapplers brought their lunch pale to Keokuk on Thursday and it was a successful Southeast Conference road trip with a pair of dual victories. The Demons took care of the host Chiefs 62-18 by winning all five contested matches. Victors included Aaron Boone at 113 lbs by a 21-4 technical fall, Lane Schrock at 138 lbs by fall (1:12), Fredy Aguilar at 145 lbs by fall (1:24), Chase Greiner pinned his opponent at 160 lbs (2:27), and Brayden Hartman won by a 3-1 decision at 285 lbs. The orange and black also had a non-conference bout with Warsaw, Illinois that ended in a 66-0 victory and all five contested matches being Demon pins. Bryer Billingsly took care of business at 120 lbs (4:39), Jude Carter at 138 lbs (5:24), Greiner made it a perfect night at 170 lbs (1:42), Colley Billingsly at 220 lbs (:56), and Hartman made quick work at 285 lbs (:20).
KEOKUK, IA
kciiradio.com

Warriors Sweep Superconference Foes at Thursday Quad

The math was easy for the WACO Warrior wrestling team Thursday, three duals, and three wins. The Warriors beat Louisa-Muscatine, Pekin and Van Buren in a Southeast Iowa Superconference quadrangular. WACO got by perennial power Louisa-Muscatine 66-18. The Warriors had wins in contested matches from Gage Samo at 106lbs by...
Brady Clark
Dan Mclaughlin
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk and Warrior Girls Wrestlers in Tournament at Wilton

Two girls wrestling teams hit the road for Wilton Saturday for a tournament. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks were last in action Monday at their home tournament. Golden Hawks Bronwyn Brenneman and Mia Garvey were champions in their weight classes. Gabby Robertson, Grace Conway, Marissa Cline and Madison Kelly were all runners-up.
kciiradio.com

Lions Swept By Wapello

A Southeast Iowa Super Conference basketball doubleheader in Wapello on Tuesday went the home teams way with a sweep of Lone Tree. The Lion boys were in a six point game after three, but the Indians (4-4) held off the visitors 48-37. Mitchell Koedam led Lone Tree with 11 points and eight rebounds while Adam Knock added nine points off the bench.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

No. 5 Demons Keep Pedal Down Against Rival Panthers

The first week represented in the Associated Press poll for class 3A, the No. 5 ranked Washington boys’ basketball team lived up to the hype on Friday by putting the hammer down on their Southeast Conference rival Mount Pleasant 70-41. As heard on KCII, the home crowd that included...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

S-K Continues to Roll, Sweep BCLUW Quad

A trip to Conrad was another night full of wins for the Sigourney-Keota wrestling team when they swept a non-conference quadrangular meet on Thursday. The Savages handled Jesup 54-21, North Tama 57-14, and BCLUW 63-12. Sigourney-Keota had the upper hand in 21 out of their 29 contested matches on the evening. Four grapplers paced the team with three contested match victories. Reid Molyneux won by a pair of falls in 2:45 and 3:44 and a 10-6 decision at 138 lbs. DJ Hammes pinned all three opponents at 145 lbs in a combined 6:10. Cade Molyneux recorded a 16-2 major, 9-8 decision, and a pin in 56 seconds at 160 lbs. Aidan Schuster recorded three falls at 182 lbs in just a combined 1:54. Individuals with two contested match wins included Reanah Utterback at 106 lbs (19-2 TF, fall 2:46), Cade Streigle at 195 lbs (6-1, fall :27), and Conner Reed at 220 lbs (fall :25, fall :41)
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Archers Shoot at Cedar Rapids Prairie

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams take aim today at Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Hawks have been off for two weeks since opening the season at Eddyville-Blakesburg. The Golden Hawk high school team finished fourth of five schools in the bullseye competition with a team score of 2958, led by Camden Miller’s 273 on the boys side and Paytin Swartzentruber’s 269 on the girls side. In the 3D tournament, the Hawks were sixth of six teams with a 1443 mark. Zane Fisher led Mid-Prairie with a 271 3D score. Swartzentruber was also the top Golden Hawk girl in the 3D contest with a 266. Middle School competition was dominated by Golden Hawk Elijah Statler who was individual event champion in both the bullseye shoot and 3D contest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Wildcats Win One at Wapello Quad

The Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union wrestling team made a short trek to Wapello on Thursday for a quadrangular meet and went 1-2 on the day. The Wildcats lost to Wapello 41-29 and Burlington Notre Dame 54-24, but won against Durant 63-15. The blue and white rose victorious in seven out of 23 matches on the evening. Lane Scorpil headlined the day with two contested match wins at 126 lbs by a 17-2 technical fall and a pin in 1:36. Other grapplers with wins included Jacob Nelson at 106 lbs (6-1), Ty Scorpil at 113 lbs (fall :57), Markel Zapiensz at 195 lbs (fall 2:54), Kai Malone at 220 lbs (fall 1:50), and Russell Coil at 285 lbs (fall 2:41).
WAPELLO, IA

