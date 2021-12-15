Savages Clean-up Competition at English Valleys Tuesday

It was a River Valley Conference doubleheader split for the Mid-Prairie boys and girls basketball teams Thursday in Cascade. The Golden Hawk girls fell to the 12th ranked Cougars on their home floor 64-51. It a game that featured two of the best defenses in their class in Iowa, it was the offenses that were on display. Cascade led 17-13 after one and put together a 10-2 run in the second quarter to open a 33-24 lead at the half. Mid-Prairie came out of the break and got back in the game with a 15-4 run that saw them take two seperate leads in the third, one on a Nora Pennington three, the second on a three from Amara Jones in the final seconds of the period that gave the Hawks a 44-43 lead going to the fourth. In the final frame, Cascade answered with a 15-4 run of their own to retake the lead and put it away late. The Hawks were led by 17 points from Maddie Nonnenmann and 16 from Amara Jones. The Hawks were outrebounded by seven and lost the turnover battle 18-12. The Mid-Prairie girls are now 3-3 on the year, Cascade is 6-1.

CASCADE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO