Savages Clean-up Competition at English Valleys Tuesday

A trip to Conrad was another night full of wins for the Sigourney-Keota wrestling team when they swept a non-conference quadrangular meet on Thursday. The Savages handled Jesup 54-21, North Tama 57-14, and BCLUW 63-12. Sigourney-Keota had the upper hand in 21 out of their 29 contested matches on the evening. Four grapplers paced the team with three contested match victories. Reid Molyneux won by a pair of falls in 2:45 and 3:44 and a 10-6 decision at 138 lbs. DJ Hammes pinned all three opponents at 145 lbs in a combined 6:10. Cade Molyneux recorded a 16-2 major, 9-8 decision, and a pin in 56 seconds at 160 lbs. Aidan Schuster recorded three falls at 182 lbs in just a combined 1:54. Individuals with two contested match wins included Reanah Utterback at 106 lbs (19-2 TF, fall 2:46), Cade Streigle at 195 lbs (6-1, fall :27), and Conner Reed at 220 lbs (fall :25, fall :41)
