ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWMeUh00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKAv_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#21. Two Guys Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 11636 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zhyyh_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#20. Tony's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3409 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwiNW_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#19. Shockoe Valley Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 423 N 18th St, Richmond, VA 23223-6380
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365fis_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#18. 23rd & Main Taproom & Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7844
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTjwj_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#17. Arianna's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5107 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-6003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHr7S_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#16. Piccola Italy Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1100 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GzBxK_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ledo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4925 West Broad Street Willow Lawn Center, Richmond, VA 23230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJQhi_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#14. Belmont Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8xQO_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#13. California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11800 W Broad St Ste 1104 Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233-7901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8unk_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ironclad Pizza Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 924 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmwVN_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#11. Arianna's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFpts_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#10. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5llH_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#9. 8 1/2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Strawberry St, Richmond, VA 23220-3421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SiRd_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#8. Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ff1R_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD8ED_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pupatella Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBRNZ_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mary Angela's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pwko_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#4. Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23231-3127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CK1tJ_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#3. Carini's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sRtc_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bottoms Up

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MMeX_0dNWMeUh00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond - Carytown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3012 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italy#Pizza Crust#California Pizza Kitchen#Food Drink#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy