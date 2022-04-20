bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Richmond

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.



#21. Two Guys Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 11636 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233



#20. Tony's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3409 Cox Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2001



#19. Shockoe Valley Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 423 N 18th St, Richmond, VA 23223-6380



#18. 23rd & Main Taproom & Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2300 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23223-7844



#17. Arianna's Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5107 Lakeside Ave, Richmond, VA 23228-6003



#16. Piccola Italy Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1100 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4810



#15. Ledo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4925 West Broad Street Willow Lawn Center, Richmond, VA 23230



#14. Belmont Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 602 N Belmont Ave, Richmond, VA 23221



#13. California Pizza Kitchen at Short Pump

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11800 W Broad St Ste 1104 Short Pump Town Center, Richmond, VA 23233-7901



#12. Ironclad Pizza Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 924 McDonough St, Richmond, VA 23224-2226



#11. Arianna's Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1714



#10. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829



#9. 8 1/2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 Strawberry St, Richmond, VA 23220-3421



#8. Vinny's Italian Grill and Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3434 Lauderdale Dr, Richmond, VA 23233



#7. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Contemporary

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2035 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005



#6. Pupatella Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 N Morris St, Richmond, VA 23220-4816



#5. Mary Angela's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403



#4. Triple Crossing Beer - Fulton

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $

- Address: 5203 Hatcher St, Richmond, VA 23231-3127



#3. Carini's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231



#2. Bottoms Up

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942



#1. Mellow Mushroom Richmond - Carytown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3012 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

