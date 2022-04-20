ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWMXGU00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Exlines' Best Pizza In Town Kirby

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Kirby Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-8239
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ihj5x_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#19. Tamboli's Pasta & Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1761 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221UWS_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#18. Midtown Crossing Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104-7033
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5Bkh_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#17. Exlines' Best Pizza in Town Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128-5601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bD1z_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ferraro's Pizzeria and Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Jackson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-1509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JVvL_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#15. Broadway Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2581 Broad Ave, Memphis, TN 38112-2615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWFYO_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#14. Elemento Neapolitan Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxxlE_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#13. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 764 Mount Moriah Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjsJg_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#12. Garibaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3530 Walker Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-5918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6sjJ_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#11. High Point Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 477 High Point Ter Suite A, Memphis, TN 38122-4612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t6ul_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#10. Coletta's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1063 S Parkway E, Memphis, TN 38106-4745
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpYCu_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#9. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5061 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-5701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBktZ_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#8. PYRO'S Fire Fresh Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2035 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-4137
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDuOC_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#7. Isabella's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2801 Bartlett Blvd, Memphis, TN 38134-4529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeqgQ_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mellow Mushroom Memphis

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5138 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdx4E_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lost Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2855 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-2023
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FeuB_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#4. Rock 'n' Dough Pizza Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1243 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-5316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49y1Qm_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#3. Aldo's Pizza Pies - Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 752 S Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104-5403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJ1Bf_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#2. Memphis Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2089 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6KII_0dNWMXGU00
Tripadvisor

#1. Aldo's Pizza Pies - Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (604 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 S Main St Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38103-2972
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Pizza Crust#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#American#Exlines#Pasta Pizza Rating#Pizza Price
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy