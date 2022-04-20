Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sherman

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Sherman on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#4. Golden Corral

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 900 US Highway 82 E, Sherman, TX 75090-2093

Tripadvisor

#3. Cellarman's Pub & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2130 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX 75090-2622

Tripadvisor

#2. Palio's Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 865 E North Creek Dr, Sherman, TX 75092-4064

Tripadvisor

#1. Italian Affair Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 104 N Woods St, Sherman, TX 75090

