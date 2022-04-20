Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Francisco
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Ragazza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117-2208
#29. Piraat Pizzeria & Rotisserie
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 696 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102-1018
#28. Pazzia Ristorante Italiano
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 337 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1212
#27. Village Pizzeria Van ness
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1243 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-5534
#26. Pizzetta 211
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 23rd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121-2008
#25. Pane e Vino
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1715 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123-4406
#24. North Beach Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1462 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3304
#23. California Pizza Kitchen San Francisco
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103-3151
#22. Beretta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1199 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
#21. Patxi's Chicago Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102-4213
#20. Calzone's Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (917 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 430 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3902
#19. Del Popolo Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 855 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94108-3312
#18. Pizzeria Delfina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2406 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115-2620
#17. Capo's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3918
#16. Amici's East Coast Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2704
#15. Acquolina
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3316
#14. A16
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (598 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2355 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2609
#13. Delarosa
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco, CA 94103
#12. Tommaso Ristorante Italiano
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1042 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133
#11. Pachino Pizzeria Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108-3205
#10. Pizzeria Delfina
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3611 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110-1531
#9. Delarosa
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2175 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
#8. Little Star Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 846 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117-1506
#7. Zero Zero
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 826 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1166
#6. Uncle Vito's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 700 Bush St (at Corner Of Powell), San Francisco, CA 94108-3403
#5. Il Casaro Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (868 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3915
#4. Montesacro Pinseria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Stevenson St, San Francisco, CA 94103-1607
#3. Tony's Pizza Napoletana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3306
#2. Piccolo Forno
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-2701
#1. Za Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1919 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014
