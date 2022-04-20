ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Francisco

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.




#30. Ragazza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117-2208



#29. Piraat Pizzeria & Rotisserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 696 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102-1018



#28. Pazzia Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 337 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1212



#27. Village Pizzeria Van ness

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1243 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109-5534



#26. Pizzetta 211

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 23rd Ave, San Francisco, CA 94121-2008



#25. Pane e Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1715 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123-4406



#24. North Beach Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1462 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3304



#23. California Pizza Kitchen San Francisco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 53 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103-3151



#22. Beretta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1199 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110



#21. Patxi's Chicago Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102-4213



#20. Calzone's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (917 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 430 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3902



#19. Del Popolo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 855 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94108-3312



#18. Pizzeria Delfina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2406 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115-2620



#17. Capo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 Vallejo St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3918



#16. Amici's East Coast Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2704



#15. Acquolina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3316



#14. A16

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (598 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2355 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123-2609



#13. Delarosa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 37 Yerba Buena Lane, San Francisco, CA 94103



#12. Tommaso Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1042 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133



#11. Pachino Pizzeria Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108-3205



#10. Pizzeria Delfina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3611 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110-1531



#9. Delarosa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2175 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94123



#8. Little Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 846 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117-1506



#7. Zero Zero

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 826 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94107-1166



#6. Uncle Vito's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 700 Bush St (at Corner Of Powell), San Francisco, CA 94108-3403



#5. Il Casaro Pizzeria and Mozzarella Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (868 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-3915



#4. Montesacro Pinseria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Stevenson St, San Francisco, CA 94103-1607



#3. Tony's Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133-3306



#2. Piccolo Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 725 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-2701



#1. Za Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1919 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109-2014
