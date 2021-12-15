ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Washington-Warren Airport awarded $20 million for infrastructure improvements

By Kimberly Wooten
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, N.C. – Washington-Warren Airport is the recipient of state funding that will help bring jobs, businesses and private investment to Beaufort County. With efforts led by Representative Keith Kidwell, Washington-Warren was awarded $20 million in funding to support the airport’s economic development plans.

The awarded funding comes from a direct line item in recent state appropriations. The Washington-Warren Airport Advisory Board will ensure the funds are used to bring the most impact in jobs, safety, and economic impact for the City. These and other projects will move the Airport towards a self-sustaining entity for the City.

With these funds, over the next two years, Washington-Warren Airport will now be able to bring specific needed infrastructure to areas designated for expansion to meet the high demand for hangar space and the growing demands in the aerospace and marine industry. An instrument landing system, runway, and taxiway lighting and runway upgrades will improve safety for the airport’s medivac and base tenants, and corporate traffic, and greatly improve the airport’s resume for corporations desiring to locate in Beaufort County.

“The availability and access to modern infrastructure are essential to spur jobs in Eastern North Carolina. Tremendous teamwork has gone into making the Washington-Warren Airport project a reality in the State budget,” State Representative Keith Kidwell said. “These infrastructure upgrades at the airport are vital not only to attract new jobs but also to support growth among Beaufort County’s current manufacturing, boat building, and agriculture sectors.”

“This investment in the Airport, as a gateway to Washington and Beaufort County, will not only be a short-term boost to the City’s economy but will pave the way for good-paying jobs that provide the long-term growth and security to the residents of Washington and Beaufort County need,” said Airport Manager Earl Malpass.

The Washington City Council approved an agenda item to accept the state’s funding and terms at their meeting on December 13.

