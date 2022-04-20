Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Marabella Old World Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1898 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC 27834-7003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Michaelangelos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3040 Evans St, Greenville, NC 27834-3176

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Mellow Mushroom Greenville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2020 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Basil's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1675 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-4138

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Luna Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 632 S Pitt St Suite 100, Greenville, NC 27834-3159

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. a Tavola! Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 620 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858-5813

- Read more on Tripadvisor