ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-15 09:54:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Did Joe Manchin just sink Biden's plan?

(CNN) — With his announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has handed the White House not just a lump of coal this Christmas, but an entire strip mine. The reaction was immediate and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pratt County, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Meade County, KS
County
Morton County, KS
County
Scott County, KS
County
Ford County, KS
County
Finney County, KS
County
Hodgeman County, KS
County
Clark County, KS
County
Stevens County, KS
County
Kiowa County, KS
County
Trego County, KS
County
Ellis County, KS
County
Lane County, KS
County
Barber County, KS
County
Gray County, KS
County
Haskell County, KS
County
Seward County, KS
City
Hamilton, KS
County
Ness County, KS
County
Comanche County, KS
County
Edwards County, KS
City
Kiowa, KS
City
Pratt, KS
City
Ellis, KS
City
Seward, KS
County
Stafford County, KS
County
Kearny County, KS
City
Stafford, KS
City
Meade, KS
County
Rush County, KS
County
Hamilton County, KS
County
Pawnee County, KS
County
Stanton County, KS
City
Ford, KS
City
Lane, KS
County
Grant County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comanche#Barber Clark#Hodgeman
The Associated Press

Leftist millennial vows to remake Chile after historic win

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under quick pressure from his youthful supporters to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country’s presidential runoff election. Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy