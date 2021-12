One of the joys of The Mandalorian has been the ways in which producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have used the series to embrace long-forgotten corners of the galaxy far, far away, with the latest teaser for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett potentially confirming another nod to an obscure corner of the franchise. A few quick shots in the latest teaser look like it could see Fett venturing to Tosche Station, a locale made famous in Star Wars: A New Hope, though it was referenced in name only, as Luke famously told his Uncle Owen, "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters." Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ on December 29th.

