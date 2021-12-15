ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Police Seek ID For Northampton County CVS Thieves

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects who stole $1,000 worth of medicine from CVS.

The men pictured above are accused of stealing about $1,000 worth of Claritin, Allegra, Abreva, Tylenol, and Zyrtec from the CVS on S. Broadway in Wind Gap just before 3 p.m. Monday, Slate Belt Police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

Daily Voice

