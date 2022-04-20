MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Toledo

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#16. Jo-Jo's Original Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4336 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606-1957

Tripadvisor

#15. Gino's Pizza-Spaghetti The Original

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5307 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-2888

Tripadvisor

#14. Capers Pizza Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2038 S Byrne Rd, Toledo, OH 43614-5101

Tripadvisor

#13. Mutz Sports Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 27 Broadway St Entrance is located on the Broadway Side of the Oliver House, Toledo, OH 43604-8769

Tripadvisor

#12. The Village Idiot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 309 Conant St, Maumee, OH

Tripadvisor

#11. M Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 611 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1015

Tripadvisor

#10. Stubborn Brother Pizza And Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3115 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43606-3315

Tripadvisor

#9. Amie's Pizza Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6710 W Central Ave Ste 13, Toledo, OH 43617-1132

Tripadvisor

#8. Arturo's Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2507 Oregon Rd, Northwood, OH 43619-1001

Tripadvisor

#7. Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3145 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7328

Tripadvisor

#6. The Heights

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 444 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604-1514

Tripadvisor

#5. 5th Street Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 W 5th St, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1502

Tripadvisor

#4. Inky's Italian Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3945 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1368

Tripadvisor

#3. Home Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 28 S Saint Clair St, Toledo, OH 43604-8736

Tripadvisor

#2. ZaZa Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3550 Executive Pkwy, Toledo, OH 43606

Tripadvisor

#1. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 519 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1013

