ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Toledo

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWLqny00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Toledo

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Toledo on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXCEc_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#16. Jo-Jo's Original Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4336 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606-1957
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GutlK_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#15. Gino's Pizza-Spaghetti The Original

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5307 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43623-2888
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Omj2L_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#14. Capers Pizza Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2038 S Byrne Rd, Toledo, OH 43614-5101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GA3mZ_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#13. Mutz Sports Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 27 Broadway St Entrance is located on the Broadway Side of the Oliver House, Toledo, OH 43604-8769
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AL4TS_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#12. The Village Idiot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 309 Conant St, Maumee, OH
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcpk6_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#11. M Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HmFT_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#10. Stubborn Brother Pizza And Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3115 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH 43606-3315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dopuC_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#9. Amie's Pizza Factory

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6710 W Central Ave Ste 13, Toledo, OH 43617-1132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiaXU_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#8. Arturo's Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2507 Oregon Rd, Northwood, OH 43619-1001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2Yn5_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#7. Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3145 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH 43551-7328
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJImm_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#6. The Heights

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 444 N Summit St, Toledo, OH 43604-1514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVK9X_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#5. 5th Street Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 W 5th St, Perrysburg, OH 43551-1502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1PFi_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#4. Inky's Italian Foods

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3945 N Detroit Ave, Toledo, OH 43612-1368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiQ5S_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#3. Home Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 S Saint Clair St, Toledo, OH 43604-8736
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCN2U_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#2. ZaZa Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3550 Executive Pkwy, Toledo, OH 43606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Toledo, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496T2H_0dNWLqny00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizza Papalis

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 519 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604-1013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
Toledo, OH
Restaurants
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
City
Maumee, OH
Toledo, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Capers#Steakhouses#Food Drink#Ministocker#American#Italian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy