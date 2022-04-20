Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Oklahoma City
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Oklahoma City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#25. Parlor
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 NE 6th St Automobile Alley, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-1801
#24. Papa Dino's Pizza & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 718 Culbertson Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73105-8412
#23. Pizza 23
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 NW 23rd St 600 North West 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1469
#22. Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1316 W Memorial Rd # 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73114-1405
#21. Mazzio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7620 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159-5217
#20. Stars and Stripes Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2805 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-1708
#19. Luigi's Pizza 1
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7901 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120-4540
#18. All American Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7101 NW Expressway Suite 430, Oklahoma City, OK 73132-1579
#17. Eagle One Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 11613 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170-5802
#16. SAUCED
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2912 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1019
#15. Revolve Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 W Memorial Rd Ste 10, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2048
#14. Pizza 9
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108-1707
#13. Joey's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2412
#12. Falcone's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-3424
#11. Stone Sisters Pizza Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2124 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-4310
#10. Gabriella's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1226 NE 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-7806
#9. Hideaway Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142-2020
#8. The Wedge - Downtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 NE 1st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104-4032
#7. Upper Crust
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5860 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-1212
#6. The Wedge
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4709 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73118-5247
#5. Hideaway Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6616 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116-7326
#4. The Hall's Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1004 N Hudson Ave Suite 106, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-2602
#3. Pizzeria Gusto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2415 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103-1513
#2. Hideaway Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5810
#1. Empire Slice House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1734 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
