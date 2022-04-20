ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Savannah

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggN7A_0dNWLZzj00
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an1Ta_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#18. Bocci's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1526 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-7263
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRlss_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#17. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4420 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405-4209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bC6g_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#16. Kay's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 103 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2507
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa23v_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#15. Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 205 E Montgomery Xrd Ste C, Savannah, GA 31406-4747
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ih8Qr_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Stoner's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 214 W Boundary St, Savannah, GA 31401-2208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4nBP_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Stoner's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1190 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419-8990
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yguJt_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Vincenzo's Pizzeria and Pastas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12417 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-2227
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOr1G_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sweet Melissa's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1631 McKinnon Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-2319
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdim8_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Costanzo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 101 Little Neck Rd Ste 8A, Savannah, GA 31419-8828
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9csJ_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Sweet Melissa's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 35 Whitaker St Historic Savannah, Savannah, GA 31401-3322
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2MUA_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#8. Starland Yard

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2411 De Soto Ave, Savannah, GA 31401-8537
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SKu7_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#7. Green Fire Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 236 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401-4025
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R78UI_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Riverboat Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-7510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwuvw_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Graffito Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4xGb_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Squirrel's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2218 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-8500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UA2b_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bella Napoli Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 E State St off Wright Square, Savannah, GA 31401-3713
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMfUb_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mellow Mushroom Savannah

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7K4Y_0dNWLZzj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vinnie Van Go-Go's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,038 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 317 W Bryan St, Savannah, GA 31401-2426
