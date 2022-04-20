Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Savannah
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#18. Bocci's Italian Bistro
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1526 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-7263
#17. Bella's Italian Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4420 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405-4209
#16. Kay's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 103 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2507
#15. Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 205 E Montgomery Xrd Ste C, Savannah, GA 31406-4747
#14. Stoner's Pizza Joint
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 214 W Boundary St, Savannah, GA 31401-2208
#13. Stoner's Pizza Joint
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1190 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419-8990
#12. Vincenzo's Pizzeria and Pastas
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12417 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-2227
#11. Sweet Melissa's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1631 McKinnon Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-2319
#10. Costanzo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 101 Little Neck Rd Ste 8A, Savannah, GA 31419-8828
#9. Sweet Melissa's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 35 Whitaker St Historic Savannah, Savannah, GA 31401-3322
#8. Starland Yard
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2411 De Soto Ave, Savannah, GA 31401-8537
#7. Green Fire Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 236 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401-4025
#6. Riverboat Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-7510
#5. Graffito Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401
#4. Squirrel's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2218 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-8500
#3. Bella Napoli Italian Bistro
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 E State St off Wright Square, Savannah, GA 31401-3713
#2. Mellow Mushroom Savannah
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401
#1. Vinnie Van Go-Go's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,038 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 317 W Bryan St, Savannah, GA 31401-2426
