Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Savannah

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Savannah on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#18. Bocci's Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1526 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-7263

Tripadvisor

#17. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4420 Habersham St, Savannah, GA 31405-4209

Tripadvisor

#16. Kay's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 103 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2507

Tripadvisor

#15. Allyanna's Olde Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 205 E Montgomery Xrd Ste C, Savannah, GA 31406-4747

Tripadvisor

#14. Stoner's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 214 W Boundary St, Savannah, GA 31401-2208

Tripadvisor

#13. Stoner's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1190 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419-8990

Tripadvisor

#12. Vincenzo's Pizzeria and Pastas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 12417 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-2227

Tripadvisor

#11. Sweet Melissa's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1631 McKinnon Dr, Savannah, GA 31404-2319

Tripadvisor

#10. Costanzo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 101 Little Neck Rd Ste 8A, Savannah, GA 31419-8828

Tripadvisor

#9. Sweet Melissa's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 35 Whitaker St Historic Savannah, Savannah, GA 31401-3322

Tripadvisor

#8. Starland Yard

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2411 De Soto Ave, Savannah, GA 31401-8537

Tripadvisor

#7. Green Fire Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 236 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401-4025

Tripadvisor

#6. Riverboat Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5975 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-7510

Tripadvisor

#5. Graffito Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401

Tripadvisor

#4. Squirrel's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2218 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-8500

Tripadvisor

#3. Bella Napoli Italian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (823 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 E State St off Wright Square, Savannah, GA 31401-3713

Tripadvisor

#2. Mellow Mushroom Savannah

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (846 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11 W Liberty St, Savannah, GA 31401

Tripadvisor

#1. Vinnie Van Go-Go's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,038 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 317 W Bryan St, Savannah, GA 31401-2426

