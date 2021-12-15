ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota tops 10,000 virus deaths; other surgeries delayed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota topped 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday while hospitals around the state continue to delay surgeries as the coronavirus patients crowd hospitals.

The state Department of Health reported 54 new deaths due to the virus, lifting the total fatalities to 10,018 since the start of the pandemic. Another 124 deaths were likely because of COVID-19 but weren’t confirmed by testing, the Star Tribune reported.

A pandemic wave caused by a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus this fall hastened the toll. It took 187 days from March to September to increase from 7,000 to 8,000 deaths, 58 days to reach 9,000 and 39 days to reach 10,000, according to state health data.

Meanwhile, doctors say hospitals have deferred procedures to free up beds, leaving some patients in prolonged pain. Patient demand over the past month has been the highest in the 21 months of the pandemic, according to health care providers.

Hospitals started in September delaying surgeries that could be safely pushed back 90 or more days, and then moved on to those that could wait 30 to 60 days. Many surgeries have come due.

State leaders are hopeful that Minnesota’s progress in providing booster COVID-19 vaccine doses will disrupt the latest COVID-19 wave and restore hospital schedules. Minnesota ranks second among states with 44% of fully vaccinated adults receiving boosters. But, the state still has 1 million people who haven’t received any shots.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52. Ericksen’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday but did not say where he died.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Health
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy