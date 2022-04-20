MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Little Rock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Little Rock on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#19. U.S. Pizza Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3307 Fair Park Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72204-6139

#18. Grady's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10901 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4114

#17. U.S. Pizza Co.

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9300 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-6204

#16. Shotgun Dan's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10923 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72211-2827

#15. Larry's Pizza of LR

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 801 S Bowman Rd Ste 5, Little Rock, AR 72211-3433

#14. Larry's Pizza-Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1122 Center St 12th & Center Streets, Little Rock, AR 72202-4926

#13. Damgoode Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3872

#12. U.S. Pizza Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5524 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4615

#11. Pizza Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1517 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202-1857

#10. Sauced Bar and Oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11121 N Rodney Parham Rd Suite 9A, Little Rock, AR 72212-4183

#9. American Pie Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10912 Colonel Glenn Rd Ste 7000, Little Rock, AR 72204-8010

#8. The Pizza Cafe West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 14710 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223-4258

#7. The Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4910 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4745

#6. Mellow Mushroom Little Rock

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16103 Chenal Pkwy Ste 900, Little Rock, AR 72223

#5. Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1318 Main St Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72202-5034

#4. US Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2710 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3862

#3. Damgoode Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6706 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4133

#2. Iriana's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 201 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1627

#1. Vino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 923 W 7th St, Little Rock, AR 72201-4005

