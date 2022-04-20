Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Mobile
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Mobile on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#6. Newk's Eatery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1335 Satchel Paige Dr Ste C-106 Suite C-106, Mobile, AL 36606
#5. Ashland Midtown Pub
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2453 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607-3027
#4. Navco Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1368 Navco Rd, Mobile, AL 36605-2421
#3. Mellow Mushroom
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2409 Schillinger Road South, Mobile, AL 36608
#2. Godfather's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 5442 Highway 90 W, Mobile, AL 36619-4212
#1. Mellow Mushroom Columbus
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5660 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608
