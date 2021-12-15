ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm leaves chilly temps in its wake

By Patrick Evans
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUnx5_0dNWLLsn00

A chilly start to the morning as the storm of yesterday pulls out of the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xpra9_0dNWLLsn00

It will remain cool today and for the rest of the week, with highs only in the lower 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jgm0B_0dNWLLsn00

There's fresh snow on the tops of peaks across California, including our local mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ewgmm_0dNWLLsn00

A weak front will keep us cooler than normal through the weekend.

Tuesday's storm dropped a lot of rain and snow around SoCal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIRsW_0dNWLLsn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmm2h_0dNWLLsn00

Typically we'd be near 70 for the high, but through the weekend we'll stay in those low-to-mid 60s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26J5iq_0dNWLLsn00

The post Storm leaves chilly temps in its wake appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#S Storm
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Temperatures For Steelers Game Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re finally having a day that feels more like December. We had winds gusting up to 20-30 mph last night. Temperatures will stick around in the 30s for much of today, with a high temperature of 37. Dry weather returns today with clouds sticking around most of the day but clearing out starting Monday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We will have plenty of sunshine this next week with near normal December temperatures to officially welcome winter Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Don’t bet on a white Christmas as warmer air returns the end of the week pushing our high to near 50! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy