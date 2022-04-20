Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Knoxville
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Knoxville
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Knoxville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Pero's Bar & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7706 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919-8425
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Pizza Plus Incorporated
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 210 Andrew Johnson Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924-4913
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1620 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville, TN 37922
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Forno Grill
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 743 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Stefanos
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1937 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-2907
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Sargeant Pepperoni's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 179 N Seven Oaks Dr at Seven Oaks Plaza, Knoxville, TN 37922-2360
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Gavino's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11316 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1971
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Bella Roma Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7817 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931-2347
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Rosati's Chicago Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 Brookview Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. The Farragut Table
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10943 Kingston Pike Ste 3, Knoxville, TN 37934
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Mellow Mushroom Knoxville
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2109 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Sergeant Pepperoni's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915-1005
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Little Joe's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934-1007
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Harby's Pizza & Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 3718 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37917-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Gavino's Pizzeria & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5211 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5019
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Tomato Head
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Tomato Head - The Gallery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7240 Kingston Pike Suite 172, Knoxville, TN 37919-5678
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Pizza Inn
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5420 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912-3451
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Dazzo'sPizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1708
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Pizza Palace
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3132 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4522
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917-7442
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Hard Knox Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5226
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0