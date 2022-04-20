Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Knoxville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Knoxville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#23. Pero's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7706 S Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919-8425

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Pizza Plus Incorporated

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 210 Andrew Johnson Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37924-4913

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1620 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville, TN 37922

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Forno Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 743 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934-1603

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Stefanos

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1937 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916-2907

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Sargeant Pepperoni's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 179 N Seven Oaks Dr at Seven Oaks Plaza, Knoxville, TN 37922-2360

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Gavino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11316 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1971

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bella Roma Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7817 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931-2347

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Rosati's Chicago Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 Brookview Center Way, Knoxville, TN 37919

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Farragut Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 10943 Kingston Pike Ste 3, Knoxville, TN 37934

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Mellow Mushroom Knoxville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2109 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Sergeant Pepperoni's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915-1005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Little Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13100 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934-1007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Harby's Pizza & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 3718 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37917-3110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Gavino's Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5211 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5019

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Tomato Head

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12 Market Sq, Knoxville, TN 37902-1404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Tomato Head - The Gallery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7240 Kingston Pike Suite 172, Knoxville, TN 37919-5678

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pizza Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 5420 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912-3451

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Dazzo'sPizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 710 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3132 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914-4522

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 515 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917-7442

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Hard Knox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5226

- Read more on Tripadvisor