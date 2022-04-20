siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Huntsville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Huntsville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#13. Tellini's Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1515 Perimeter Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-3521

#12. Rafael's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2246 Winchester Rd NE Suite 313, Huntsville, AL 35811-6800

#11. Terry's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 704 Pratt Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801-3644

#10. Mellow Mushroom Huntsville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2230 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

#9. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7616 US Hwy 72 Suite 101, Huntsville, AL 35758

#8. Djs Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 378 Ryland Pike, Huntsville, AL 35811-8792

#7. Venice Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6610 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL 35806-2175

#6. Big Ed's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 Pratt Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35801

#5. Pane E Vino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Church St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801-4910

#4. Sam and Greg's Galeteria and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 116 Southside Sq, Huntsville, AL 35801-4225

#3. The Boot Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11505 Memorial Pkwy SE, Huntsville, AL 35803-4421

#2. Mellow Mushroom Huntsville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 470 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

#1. Yellowhammer Brewing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805-3046

