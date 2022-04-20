Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#29. Pizza Romana Originale
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 701 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4412
#28. Mamma Mia Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1703 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3215
#27. DiCarlo's Pizza Myrtle Beach
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 117 Maryport Dr Unit 4 Across the street from Myrtle Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-6513
#26. Mama Mia Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1155 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5664
#25. Mia's Pizza & Subs
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 201 74th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3832
#24. New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6613 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3015
#23. The Waterway House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9814 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013
#22. Mariner Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7003 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3644
#21. Anthony's Pizza & Pan Pasta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2298 Glenns Bay Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-8617
#20. Corrado's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 10177 N Kings Hwy Unit D1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4027
#19. Gino's Real New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3521 Belle Terre Blvd Forestbrook Village, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-8473
#18. Scotto's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Northern-Italian, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4030 River Oaks Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-6615
#17. Ultimate California Pizza Game Zone
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 959 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5518
#16. Ginos Real New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3771 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4109
#15. Extreme Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1310 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7451
#14. Ultimate California Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640
#13. Melt
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 Celebrity Cir Broadway At The Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7462
#12. Coast Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006
#11. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393
#10. Scatori's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768
#9. Michael's Pizza, Pasta and Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643
#8. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
#7. Ultimate California Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079
#6. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,024 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627
#5. Mellow Mushroom
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
#4. Capriccio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313
#3. Little Italy
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000
#2. Hot Tomato
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151
#1. Vicini's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556
