ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggN7A_0dNWLCwG00
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bC9LJ_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#29. Pizza Romana Originale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 701 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pw6UD_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mamma Mia Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1703 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BLf2_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#27. DiCarlo's Pizza Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 117 Maryport Dr Unit 4 Across the street from Myrtle Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-6513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWN9t_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#26. Mama Mia Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1155 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5664
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSvYL_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mia's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $
- Address: 201 74th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3832
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrSP2_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#24. New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6613 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dep7T_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Waterway House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9814 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJ0X8_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#22. Mariner Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7003 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qh4c2_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#21. Anthony's Pizza & Pan Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2298 Glenns Bay Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-8617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1nX3_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#20. Corrado's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 10177 N Kings Hwy Unit D1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMb37_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#19. Gino's Real New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3521 Belle Terre Blvd Forestbrook Village, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-8473
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngoxU_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#18. Scotto's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Northern-Italian, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4030 River Oaks Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-6615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QBcV_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#17. Ultimate California Pizza Game Zone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 959 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5518
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4zBy_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ginos Real New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3771 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpAKp_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#15. Extreme Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1310 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7451
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKkEI_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#14. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zA7NN_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#13. Melt

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 Celebrity Cir Broadway At The Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7462
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOiFg_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#12. Coast Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gIWW_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#11. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYr0o_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#10. Scatori's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiwSC_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#9. Michael's Pizza, Pasta and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mAvV_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#8. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlPQM_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYhW5_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,024 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrdVh_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TH3Jb_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#4. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kj17Z_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#3. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MI127_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#2. Hot Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hst7j_0dNWLCwG00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vicini's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
State
California State
Myrtle Beach, SC
Restaurants
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Pizza Crust#Trattoria#Little Italy#Food Drink#Rawpixel Com#American#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy