Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. Pizza Romana Originale

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 701 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4412

#28. Mamma Mia Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1703 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3215

#27. DiCarlo's Pizza Myrtle Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 117 Maryport Dr Unit 4 Across the street from Myrtle Beach Resort, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-6513

#26. Mama Mia Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1155 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-5664

#25. Mia's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $

- Address: 201 74th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3832

#24. New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 6613 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3015

#23. The Waterway House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9814 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4013

#22. Mariner Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7003 N Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3644

#21. Anthony's Pizza & Pan Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2298 Glenns Bay Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-8617

#20. Corrado's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 10177 N Kings Hwy Unit D1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4027

#19. Gino's Real New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3521 Belle Terre Blvd Forestbrook Village, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-8473

#18. Scotto's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Northern-Italian, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4030 River Oaks Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-6615

#17. Ultimate California Pizza Game Zone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 959 Lake Arrowhead Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-5518

#16. Ginos Real New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3771 Renee Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579-4109

#15. Extreme Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1310 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7451

#14. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4003 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1640

#13. Melt

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1320 Celebrity Cir Broadway At The Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-7462

#12. Coast Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9660 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006

#11. Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2696 Beaver Run Blvd Ste E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575-5393

#10. Scatori's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1399 S Commons Dr Next to Lowes Foods Hwy 544 & Bypass 17, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588-7768

#9. Michael's Pizza, Pasta and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1701 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3643

#8. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8006 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

#7. Ultimate California Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,579 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 N Kings Hwy Ste C, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3079

#6. Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,024 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 960 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4627

#5. Mellow Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1571 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#4. Capriccio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (531 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1285 38th Ave N Plantation Point Plaza, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1313

#3. Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3001 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3000

#2. Hot Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 406 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3151

#1. Vicini's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5001 N Kings Hwy #105, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-2556

