ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

How to reduce your chances of catching Covid before Christmas

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUJ89_0dNWLB3X00

The new variant of coronavirus , omicron , has been rapidly spreading across the UK, with chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries calling it “probably the most significant threat” since the pandemic began.

It seems as if everyone knows someone who is testing positive for Covid - especially those who live in London.

Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the Covid ZOE app, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “In London, where Covid is increasing rapidly, it’s far more likely to be Covid than it is to be a cold.

“We're seeing doubling in the numbers equivalent to what's being seen elsewhere, every two-and-a-half days, and that really means numbers are going up.

“If we look at our regional charts we see London accelerating more than we've seen it since the very first wave and this now means that Omicron is the predominant variant already.

“We'll be at 100 per cent very soon, so that's happened in just a matter of days - that's is why so many people are going down with infections.”

Spector added that the “majority of symptoms” of the omicron variant are like a common cold, including headaches, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and sneezing.

As Christmas approaches and infection levels continue to rise, it’s understandable that many are concerned that their plans will be threatened by the new variant.

On Tuesday 14 December, social media was alight with people announcing plans to self-isolate for 10 days until Christmas Day - the last opportunity for them to do so in order to avoid being infected and allowing them to spend time with their families this festive season.

If you are planning on travelling home for Christmas to be with family, here’s what you need to know about staying safe and (hopefully) avoiding catching coronavirus this winter.

Get tested

If you develop symptoms for Covid-19 , you’re advised to self-isolated immediately and get a PCR test, even if the symptoms are mild.

This is because you might still be able to pass the virus on to others.

According to the government website , the most important symptoms of Covid-19 are recent onset of any of the following:

  • A new continuous cough
  • A high temperature
  • A loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell

Even if you do not develop symptoms, that doesn’t mean you are necessarily free from the virus, which is why testing regularly is so important, particularly in the run-up to mixing with other households over Christmas.

You can usually order lateral flow tests for free online here . But as of Wednesday 15 December, the service still appears to be unavailable. However, you may be able to find some at your local pharmacy.

Let fresh air in if you meet anyone indoors

If you plan on doing any indoor socialising, it’s best to do it somewhere you can have fresh air flowing in, either through a window or door.

Whether it’s by opening the back door for 10 minutes or even uncovering a vent, it could hugely reduce your chances of catching or transmitting the virus.

The government website explains: “When a person infected with Covid-19 coughs, talks or breathes, they release droplets and aerosols which can be breathed in by another person.

“Meeting outdoors vastly reduces the risk of airborne transmission, but this may not always be possible. If you’re indoors, you should let fresh air in to reduce the risk of catching or spreading Covid-19.”

Wear your face covering

By now, you will be very familiar with the guidance on face coverings. But it’s particularly important to observe the rules while travelling - masks are required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, including taxis.

In indoor settings where a face covering is not legally required, but you should still continue to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you may come into contact with other people you do not normally meet.

Wash your hands regularly and cover coughs and sneezes

Again, you will be familiar with this advice , but that doesn’t make it any less important to remind yourself that washing hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser regularly can reduce your risk of catching Covid-19.

The government website notes that it’s particularly important to wash our hands in the following circumstances:

  • After coughing, sneezing and blowing your nose
  • Before you eat or handle food
  • After coming into contact with surfaces touched by many others, such as handles, handrails and light switches
  • After coming into contact with shared areas such as kitchens and bathrooms
  • When you return home

Reduce your close contact with other people

Even if you’ve chosen not to self-isolate before Christmas, there might be other precautions you choose to take, like limiting close contact with people outside of your household.

The government website advises limiting contact, or, if you do want to meet people, taking a lateral flow test before doing so and also encouraging those people you are meeting with to do so, which will help to manage periods of risk.

As for what constitutes close contact, this could be anything from going for a coffee with a friend to travelling with them on a train.

You can read more here .

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Health Security#Taxis#Omicron#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

4-Year-Old With COVID Symptoms Develops Hypothermia After School Isolates Him In Cold 'Outdoor Shed'

A 4-year-old boy in the U.K. allegedly developed hypothermia after his school isolated him in a cold "outdoor shed" because he had COVID-19 symptoms. The boy’s mother, Chloé Wilby, said her son, Mason, had developed a mild cold and had a little cough after visiting a holiday park in Wigton. When he went to his school the following day, the boy was isolated due to their COVID protocol, The Times reported. The exact date of the incident was not known.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fast Company

This mask glows if you have COVID

Many early Omicron variant cases are asymptomatic, and as with earlier coronavirus variants, that means there’s a risk that people who are infected won’t realize it, and could unwittingly infect someone else who might get much sicker or even die. It still isn’t clear how dangerous the new variant will be. But more testing could help slow down the spread, and right now, people typically only get tested when they start to notice symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'I've got Covid so am self-isolating alone at Christmas'

"All of my housemates are going home so it looks like it's going to be a Christmas dinner for one." Katelyn Mensah is one of the tens of thousands of people to have tested positive for Covid in the UK in the past few days - which means she'll be self-isolating over Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Study Suggests That People with Allergies May Be Less Likely to Catch COVID!

A new study from the UK has found that people with allergies may have a lower risk of contracting COVID-19! The research featured a large number of adult people and seemingly determined that those who suffer from different allergic conditions such as rhinitis, hay fever, or atopic eczema were not as likely to get infected as those who do not.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy