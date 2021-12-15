ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump supporting trio arrested for voting multiple times in 2020 election

By Lauren Barry
While many supporters of former President Donald Trump have claimed the 2020 election was corrupt, including those who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, three have now been arrested for voter fraud.

Joan Halstead, age 71; Jay Ketcik, age 63 and John Rider, age 61 – all residents of The Villages community in Sumter Co., Fla. – face felony charges for casting more than one ballot in an election, according to arrest reports the office of Ocala-based State Attorney Bill Gladson provided to the Orlando Sentinel .

As an investigation into the allegations is ongoing, the office declined to comment when contacted by reporters. Casting more than one ballot in an election is a third-degree felony punishable with five years in prison.

According to an arrest report, Halstead voted in Florida on Oct. 20, 2020 and cast an absentee ballot in New York. She was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center Nov. 29 and later released on $2,000 bond.

Rider allegedly voted in-person in Florida on Oct. 28, 2020, and cast an absentee ballot in New York as well, according to his arrest report. He was arrested by Brevard County deputies Dec. 3 in Port Canaveral and also released on a $2,000 bond.

Ketcik allegedly cast an absentee ballot in Michigan and also voted by mail in Florida, said his arrest report. He turned himself in to be booked at the Sumter detention center Dec. 8 and, like Halstead and Rider, was released on $2,000 bond.

Prosecutors did not reveal whether the three knew each other.

Although authorities have not confirmed who the three arrestees casted ballots for, WKMG News reported that Facebook pages that appear to belong to Ketcik and Halstead contained several posts expressing support for Trump.

His list of accomplishments, even while being persecuted daily, are amazing.

Posted by Joan Halstead on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Audacy was able to find one of Halstead’s posts. The Orlando Sentinel reported that Ketcik’s page appears to have been removed from the site and that Rider’s page also had posts supporting Trump. State voter records show Halstead and Ketcik are registered Republicans and that Rider has no party affiliation.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to current President Joe Biden. He has claimed that the election was riddled with fraud since before results came in. Trump’s voter fraud allegations have been debunked more than once .

According to Florida’s Election Integrity website , The Florida Department of State received 262 Elections Fraud Complaint forms in 2020 and referred 75 to law enforcement or prosecuting authorities.

“Florida’s election in 2020 was accurate, transparent, and conducted in compliance with Florida law.  Florida conducted both pre- and post-election audits, and we are confident in the security and integrity of our 2020 election results,” said Florida Secretary of State, Laurel M. Lee. “Governor [Ron] DeSantis and I have made elections integrity a defining priority and a cornerstone of this administration.”

Comments / 1

