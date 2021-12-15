ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This vitamin C serum transformed my complexion – here’s why

By Amerley Ollennu
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5JsC_0dNWL6j900

Vitamin C is a gold standard skincare ingredient and for good reason, as it has the ability to help solve a plethora of skin concerns. From lines and wrinkles to dark spots, texture issues and even acne, it was last year’s most googled skincare ingredient, and is celebrated as a one-stop-shop for gorgeous skin.

“It’s essential for a large number of processes in our bodies, and when it comes to our skin, vitamin C helps stimulate all important collagen formation, needed to keep skin firm. It’s also a potent antioxidant, which means it protects against cell damage and ultimately premature ageing, by neutralising free radicals,” explains aesthetic doctor, David Jack.

Not only does vitamin C protect against free radicals caused by sun, smoke, pollution, and even blue light from our devices, “it also inhibits melanin formation to reduce hyperpigmentation, and thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties this clever vitamin can calm inflammatory acne and reduce redness too,”he adds.

OK, we’re sold. But Jack warns that when it comes to skincare, not all vitamin C formulations are equal. “The active form of vitamin C is a chemical known as ascorbic acid, and the most active form of this is L-ascorbic acid which is highly unstable and has a low pH (acidity level).

“This low pH can irritate the skin if the acid gets exposed to oxygen, which means airtight containers are a must. Plus, ascorbic acid is also water soluble, so it struggles to penetrate deeply into the skin, as it’s blocked by the fatty waterproof layer in the upper levels of the skin that serves to protect our skin barrier,” explains Jack.

Despite this, L-ascorbic acid is used in a many vitamin C based skincare products, but you won’t find it in Revision’s C+ correcting complex. Revision Skincare is a medical grade cosmeceutical brand hailing from the States. It has a firm focus on youth-boosting the skin without compromising its long-term health. That’s why, instead of using L-ascorbic acid, this serum contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD), a highly stable form of vitamin C that is considered structurally similar to L-ascorbic acid – but unlike L-ascorbic acid, it’s able to penetrate the skin barrier much more effectively reaching deeper within the skin to work its magic.

But how does this high-end formula perform on the skin? We’ve been busy testing it to find out.

How we tested

As recommended, we used one pump of the treatment both morning and night, post cleansing and before moisturiser. To ensure that we gave enough time to see what this could do, we tested the product for a total of three months, examining how easy it was to use, whether it caused any irritation and how it fared when it came to brightening, tightening, and evening out our skin tone.

Read more:

Revision C+ correcting complex 30%: £173.50, Revisionskincare.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Klq5v_0dNWL6j900

This odourless milky lotion serum is housed in a hard and heavy black plastic bottle that has a faint graining to it, that makes it look more like metal – which elevates the aesthetic for a luxe finish. Claiming to be suitable for all skin types, it lists the key ingredients on the front, and repeats the recommended usage directions at the back, in case you forget once you’ve thrown the box away – which is handy. It also has a warning note to remind you to avoid the eye area when applying morning and night, and it indicates that once open it has an impressive 24-month shelf life.

As the formula features 30 per cent THD ascorbate, there was some trepidation when it came to testing this serum as we’d had bad experiences in the past with other potent vitamin C products, namely irritation and breakouts. However, the THD in this oil-free formula, has a neutral pH of 7, and is packed full of skin friendly actives that bolster the good bacteria in your skin microbiome, an ecosystem of bacteria on the skin’s surface that plays a vital role in the health of your skin.

When your microbiome isn’t balanced dryness, uneven skin tone, lines, wrinkles and inflammatory skin conditions like acne can ensue. So together with the antioxidant rich vitamin E that also moisturises and strengthens the skin barrier function – it was unlikely that this high-tech formula would cause any problems. And it didn’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJ2Qi_0dNWL6j900

We found the formula sinks into skin in seconds, so you’ve got to be quick on the mark when it comes to massaging it all over your face. But ultimately, we appreciated the rapid penetration, as this meant there was no waiting around to apply our SPF on top each morning and we could go straight to bed at night too. And while our combination skin didn’t need anything more than this to keep it moisturised and we simply used this product and an SPF during the testing period to really see what it could do; you can layer other actives on top too. Even retinol, which was once a no-no combination, as traditionally used L-ascorbic acid’s low pH and retinol’s higher pH would render each other ineffective.

In clinical trials, 68 per cent of users showed an improvement in the appearance of skin radiance, 77 per cent saw a reduction in wrinkles volume and 88 per cent saw an improvement in the appearance of age spots, aka hyperpigmentation. It was the latter area that we hoped to see the most changes as we had developed small flat brown spots that we’d never had before. But what we found was that although there was some improvement here, we actually saw a major reduction in breakouts and redness, we had tighter looking pores, and our skin felt firmer and had a more plump and youthful appearance.

The verdict: Revision C+ correcting complex 30%

We are big fans of this vitamin C corrector , and since it doesn’t come cheap it’s a relief that it does what it says and more. It would be ideal if there was a way to know when the product is running out as the packaging doesn’t allow for you to see inside like a glass bottle would, for example. But it lasted around three months even though we found there were days when we needed a little more than two pumps.

We loved that it protects against the damage caused by blue light as like most people we’re regularly glued to a screen, and while perhaps we were expecting miracles when it came to our pigmentation, we’re still pleased with the reduction we did see and the general glow our skin now has. While we were frankly surprised by how much we noticed the collagen boosting effects, and we’re pretty convinced that the random rashes we used to get across our forehead have disappeared thanks to the microbiome friendly formula.

Revision C+ correcting complex 30%

Buy now £173.50, Revisionskincare.co.uk

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on skincare and make-up, try the links below:

Hydrate skin and enjoy a healthy glow with the best rosehip oils

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Stop an Itchy Scalp?

Here are 12 simple home remedies to reduce an itchy scalp, which include hair washing, food and diet modifications, and using antidandruff shampoo. You should not expect that a single day of shampooing will help with all the issues that cause itching. You must wash your hair regularly with shampoos...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Skin Conditions#Skin Pigmentation#Skin Types#Vitamin C#Revision Skincare
HuffingtonPost

Is It Dry Skin Or Eczema? Here's How To Tell The Difference.

It’s dry. It’s itchy. It’s driving you crazy. But is your problem just dry skin, or is it eczema, which is also known as atopic dermatitis?. “The difference between dry skin and eczema is the presence of inflammation,” dermatologist Joshua Zeichner told HuffPost. “With eczema, the skin barrier is not working as well as it should be, resulting in loss of hydration and disruptions in the outer skin layer. If your skin is red, itchy and flaky, then it’s probably more than just dryness, and you probably have eczema.”
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Dermatologists share how to use active ingredients to target skin concerns

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

L'Oréal Color & Co Is the Simplest Way I've Colored My Hair in 10 Years — Here's Why

A decade ago, when I was a college freshman, a friend showed me how to bleach and dye my own hair in our school's locker room. Since then, I've dyed my hair dozens of times, from platinum blond to a vibrant rainbow, which is usually a multihour process. So recently, when I got the opportunity to try L'Oréal's personalized hair-color line, Color & Co, I was ecstatic because my hair was ready for a fresh coat of color.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Allure

The 5 Transformative Skin-Care Ingredients Inside the Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Moisturizer

Learn about the three secret ingredients inside of Olay’s latest moisturizer, formulated to revive your dull, winter skin. Pairing vitamin C and peptides is one of the most beneficial moves you can make for your skin. “They are an ideal combo, as the [vitamin C] brightens and [peptides] firm,” cosmetic chemist Ginger King tells Allure. “The result can give the best possible combination of a radiant and lifted complexion.” Luckily, Olay is in on the secret, as demonstrated by its new lightweight Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer. But that’s not all they included.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vegasmagazine.com

How And Why To Use CBD Eye Serum

Eye serums and eye creams have been around for ages. If you walk down most beauty aisles, you'll see tons of different types, all of which claim to make your eyes seem brighter, younger, or more awake. Lately, though, one particular type of product is becoming more popular: no it's not eye cream, it's CBD eye serum. Infused with hemp-derived CBD, many of these eye serums are also clean, vegan and cruelty-free. They can be a good choice for anyone looking to enhance their appearance and actually care about what they apply onto their body. But why, specifically, should you use a CBD eye serum — and how do you use it?
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Claim This Vitamin C Serum Reduced Wrinkles in One Week, and It's Now Just $20

There are few skincare ingredients that earn as much praise as vitamin C. Dermatologist-approved and known for treating skincare concerns like wrinkles, uneven texture, and dark spots, the antioxidant is a featured ingredient in many skincare products. Deciding on a vitamin C serum that's right for you comes down to personal preference and the results you hope to see with use, but you can currently shop an Amazon shopper-approved option for just $20.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Serum Makes Their Skin Look More Than 10 Years Younger

It's the giving season, and according to Amazon, that includes a few sale Easter eggs hidden amongst its newly released Holiday Beauty Gift Guide. The site rounded up what it terms the "most-wanted" beauty buys to give this year (if anyone has the data, it's Amazon), and marked down a surprising amount of them. And intriguingly, the discounted buys include a $21 vitamin C serum that reviewers say rivals $166 formulas.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Peach & Lily’s New Lactic Acid Serum Changed My Texture-Prone Skin

Raise your hand if Peach & Lily's Glass Skin serum rings a bell – it should, because it's pretty amazing stuff. Three years later, the K-beauty startup is back with a sophomore serum, the Power Cocktail Lactic Acid Repair Serum. "It’s our most requested product," Peach & Lily founder...
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

Shoppers Say This $11 Vitamin C Cleanser Is the 'Holy Grail of Face Washes'

It's no wonder why Vitamin C is one of skincare's reigning ingredients. The antioxidant is universally known for its brightening, firming, and smoothing benefits. And better yet, it works for every skin type. No matter if you're looking to banish dull winter skin, reduce the appearance of dark spots, or add some firmness back to your skin, there's (almost) nothing vitamin C can't do.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Briogeo's New Treatment Smooths Dry, Dull Hair in Just One Use

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Mom knows best, from the best method of getting a red wine stain out of a white sweater to not pouring the excess water from a pot of rice down the drain.
HAIR CARE
Shape Magazine

This Vitamin C Face Wash Brightened My Skin After Just One Use — and It's 25% Off

For nearly seven years, I've relied on the same face wash. What can I say? I'm a creature of habit and usually stick to skin-care products that work well for me. However, pandemic-related stressors and daily mask-wearing really got the best of my skin. From pimples to hyperpigmentation, I've experienced a myriad of skin issues that not even my beloved cleanser could address. All of that changed when Clearstem gifted me this vitamin C face wash last month to test, and I instantly became obsessed.
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

This Vitamin C Serum Fades Stubborn Dark Spots and Scars In Just 10 Days, According to Reviewers

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Nina Huang. Vitamin C is like the OG of the original skin care-saving ingredients. Like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and retinol, it's one of the few must-haves in any skin-lover's toolkit and something that anyone who has been remotely interested in pampering their skin has bought at some point in their lives. As a powerful antioxidant that eliminates free radicals (think of them as the little evil minions who bring fine lines and wrinkles to your skin), vitamin C protects you against them while boosting firmness and lightening dark spots.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

A Holistic Derm's Must-Have Smoothie Recipe To Help Restore Collagen

Listen, we say this a lot at mbg, but healthy skin truly does start from within, and what you consume eventually shows up on your complexion. It's why we often recommend water-dense, high-fat foods to keep your skin dewy and supple—when it comes to skin that appears (dare we say?) lit from within, nutrition carries significant weight. Board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., shares the sentiment, as she routinely presents her all-time favorite foods for skin health: pomegranate, watermelon, egg whites, nuts, and so much more.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy