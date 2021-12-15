Leicester City vs Manchester City Conti Cup fixture postponed due to Covid outbreak

The Football Association has postponed the Conti Cup fixture between Leicester City and Manchester City due to Covid cases in Gareth Taylor ’s squad.

The match was due to go ahead on Wednesday night but will be rescheduled at a later date. Two cases had been confirmed at the Manchester club but more positive results has drawn the curtain on the game.

In a statement Manchester City said: “The decision has been taken by the Football Association following a number of further positive Covid-19 cases in the women’s squad in addition to the two previously confirmed.”

And Leicester added: “The club apologises to supporters for the inconvenience and disruption caused by the postponement and wishes everyone affected by the outbreak at Manchester City a speedy recovery.”

Man City sit on top of the cup group with two wins from three games, just a point clear of fourth-place Leicester with two fixtures to go.

This is the first women’s match to be called off in recent months but coincides with men’s games being postponed due to Covid cases. Manchester United’s Premier League game against Brentford won’t go ahead and Tottenham’s Europa Conference League fixture with Rennes was called off.

Manchester City face Reading in the Women’s Super League on Sunday and no update has been provided on whether this fixture will go ahead as planned.