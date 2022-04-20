Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6372 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7323
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Pizza Romana
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2013
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. South End
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-6722
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Palermo Ristorante Italiano
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1858 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-4215
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Olio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 317 S Broadway Stall B6-B7, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1222
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Lido Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15232 Victory Blvd Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA 91411-1717
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. 800 Degrees Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1521 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. 786 Degrees
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, International
- Price: $
- Address: 8879 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit - A, Los Angeles, CA 91352-2959
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14612 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403-3616
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Vito's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 846 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069-4708
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Manny's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 651 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049-2185
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Pitfire Artisan Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5211 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Delancey
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6521
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Settebello
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 625 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 110 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2165
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Chi Chi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9080 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324-3523
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Evo Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3356
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Casa Bianca Pizza Pie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1650 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041-1436
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. 800 Degrees
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10889 Lindbrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90024-3027
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Joe's Pizza on Hollywood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 6504 Hollywood Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Jon & Vinny's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-1717
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Eataly
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Pizzana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049-5006
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Masa of Echo Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Pizzeria Il Fico
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3806
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1534 N McCadden Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Stella Barra Hollywood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6372 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7323
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. california PIZZA KITCHEN
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. The Luggage Room Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Pizzeria Mozza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0