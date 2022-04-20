ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWKzzy00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2Nsk_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#30. Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6372 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7323
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xvhcx_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#29. Pizza Romana

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhsIa_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#28. South End

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-6722
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6lmz_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#27. Palermo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1858 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-4215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0z2T_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#26. Olio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 317 S Broadway Stall B6-B7, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DlRrQ_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#25. Lido Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15232 Victory Blvd Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA 91411-1717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fUJ4_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#24. 800 Degrees Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1521 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EMMZ_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#23. 786 Degrees

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, International
- Price: $
- Address: 8879 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit - A, Los Angeles, CA 91352-2959
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsHPK_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#22. Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14612 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403-3616
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0mKm_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#21. Vito's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 846 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069-4708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1GQe_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#20. Manny's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 651 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049-2185
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Idm7Z_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pitfire Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5211 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMHZz_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#18. Delancey

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwG0h_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#17. Settebello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 625 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXfBF_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#16. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 110 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2165
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enWlM_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#15. Chi Chi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9080 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324-3523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ywgM_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#14. Evo Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3356
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvsiW_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#13. Casa Bianca Pizza Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1650 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041-1436
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNoBC_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#12. 800 Degrees

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10889 Lindbrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90024-3027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVnQD_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#11. Joe's Pizza on Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 6504 Hollywood Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lALS6_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#10. Jon & Vinny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-1717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVNET_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#9. Eataly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dJPQ_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pizzana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049-5006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NvpW_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#7. Masa of Echo Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYT9t_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizzeria Il Fico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BFUi_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#5. L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1534 N McCadden Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00utJO_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#4. Stella Barra Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6372 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7323
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMkU1_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#3. california PIZZA KITCHEN

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ8u0_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Luggage Room Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jh6T_0dNWKzzy00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizzeria Mozza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

