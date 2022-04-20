MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6372 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7323

#29. Pizza Romana

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 615 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2013

#28. South End

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-6722

#27. Palermo Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1858 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-4215

#26. Olio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 317 S Broadway Stall B6-B7, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1222

#25. Lido Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15232 Victory Blvd Van Nuys, Los Angeles, CA 91411-1717

#24. 800 Degrees Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1521 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

#23. 786 Degrees

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, International

- Price: $

- Address: 8879 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit - A, Los Angeles, CA 91352-2959

#22. Midici The Neapolitan Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14612 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403-3616

#21. Vito's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 846 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069-4708

#20. Manny's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 651 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049-2185

#19. Pitfire Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5211 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91601-3110

#18. Delancey

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6521

#17. Settebello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 625 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101-2005

#16. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 110 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2165

#15. Chi Chi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9080 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91324-3523

#14. Evo Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3356

#13. Casa Bianca Pizza Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1650 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041-1436

#12. 800 Degrees

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 10889 Lindbrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90024-3027

#11. Joe's Pizza on Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 6504 Hollywood Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6210

#10. Jon & Vinny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 412 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-1717

#9. Eataly

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90067

#8. Pizzana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049-5006

#7. Masa of Echo Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227

#6. Pizzeria Il Fico

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 310 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3806

#5. L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1534 N McCadden Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90028

#4. Stella Barra Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6372 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7323

#3. california PIZZA KITCHEN

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136

#2. The Luggage Room Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2014

#1. Pizzeria Mozza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2017

