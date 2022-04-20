MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Montgomery

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Montgomery on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#8. Pizza Perfect

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 428 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36109-2714

#7. Pieology Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1470 Taylor Rd Suite 101, Montgomery, AL 36117

#6. The Pizza Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 3848 Harrison Rd, Montgomery, AL 36109-4508

#5. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7216 Eastchase Pkwy Suite D-31 , Eastchase Shopping Center, Montgomery, AL 36117-6869

#4. Mellow Mushroom Downtown Montgomery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 79 Commerce Street Suite A, Montgomery, AL 36104

#3. Tomatino's Pizza and Bake Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1036 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106-2145

#2. Midtown Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2940I Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2608

#1. Sa-za

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (637 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 130 Commerce St, Montgomery, AL 36104-2565

