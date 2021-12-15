ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Deadline is near for 2022 health insurance in Pennsylvania

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians have until the end of the day Wednesday to enroll in health care to ensure coverage come Jan. 1, 2022.

Governor Tom Wolf is urging uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to enroll in a health care plan before midnight, December 15. Following that, customers can still enroll in Pennie’s 2022 Open Enrollment Period up until January 15, but coverage will then begin on February 1, 2022.

“For uninsured Pennsylvanians, today is a very important deadline,” said Gov. Wolf. “December 15 is the last day to enroll in health care insurance for coverage beginning New Year​’s Day. Thankfully, Pennsylvanians have a one-stop shop for health care needs including financial assistance and help applying, shopping, and enrolling in health coverage. I urge all uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to access the affordable, quality health care they deserve.”

In July 2019, Gov. Wolf signed legislation establishing the state-based marketplace. Pennie replaces healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source of financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Currently there are nearly 344,000 Pennie customers throughout the commonwealth.

Pennie.com offers easy-to-use online tools for those looking to evaluate their potential costs, saving opportunities, and plan options. These tools let customers compare different plans without having to provide any personal information, so they can easily see which plans best fit their budget. Pennie also has a free, unbiased team available to provide enrollment support for those looking for assistance. In addition, Pennie’s customer service center is staffed with dedicated resources ready to answer questions and walk customers through the enrollment process. To contact Pennie’s free support, customers can visit pennie.com/connect .

Pennie Customer Service is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be reached at 1-844-844-8040. However, on December 15, Pennie Customer Service is available by phone until 10 p.m. to help customers meet the coverage deadline.

WTAJ

