Fort Myers, FL

Two teens arrested after woman was shot with airsoft pellets in Whiskey Creek

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two suspects were arrested Tuesday after a woman was shot with airsoft pellets Sunday on Whiskey Creek Drive in Fort Myers.

Tips led to the arrest of two students from Cypress Lake High School, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

17-year-old Tanner Fox and 17-year-old Ziyantee Bragg are facing a battery charge after the incident.

Deputies searched Fox’s car in the Cypress Lake HS parking lot and found brass knuckles, a folding knife, vape pen, and a plastic gun that shot small gel pellets. Fox was arrested at school.

Bragg was arrested at his home.

The victim said she was walking her dog just before 6 p.m. Sunday when a white sedan with four male passengers shot her with several plastic airsoft pellets.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical attention.

“Thanks to the relationship between our deputies and the community, these two criminals were quickly identified and taken off the streets of Lee County,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “Even Airsoft guns can be dangerous, especially when used to intentionally hurt others. This kind of violent behavior will not be tolerated.”

In SWFL Crime Stoppers’ original post on the attack, they described the suspects as four black males. We now know two white teens were arrested.

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

