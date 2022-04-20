ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqUqa_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#23. Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3000 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25v4nC_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#22. Pizzazz Pizza & Dining Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 839 Som Center Rd Mayfield Village, Cleveland, OH 44143-3524
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rg7Ow_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#21. Papa Nick's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 11534 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102-1318
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXFGZ_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#20. Donte's Restaurant & Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20850 Sheldon Rd, Cleveland, OH 44142-1219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMeCh_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#19. Romito's Pizza West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6474 Brecksville Rd, Cleveland, OH 44131-3432
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GGCm_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#18. Scotti's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119-2769
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVfNs_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#17. Maxi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1923
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lI71_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#16. Deanatella's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7525 Granger Rd, Cleveland, OH 44125-4858
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0vmu_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#15. Edison's Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
- Price: $
- Address: 2373 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcrpO_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#14. Sainato's at Rivergate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NeBIs_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#13. Dina's Pizza & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5701 Memphis Ave, Cleveland, OH 44144-2243
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGZ0i_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#12. Pizza Whirl

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1822 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3152
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNgWQ_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#11. Pizza Pan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1800 Euclid Ave Ste 3, Cleveland, OH 44115-2244
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ju8cn_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#10. Athens Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4341 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQQwf_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#9. Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4467
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MDFSu_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#8. Il Rione

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 West 65 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102-2109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keo8a_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#7. Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnt1i_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#6. Geraci's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2266 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-3130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9fqp_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#5. Mama Santa's Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12305 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fI4sk_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#4. Citizen Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15710 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH 44110-1660
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Niqhv_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#3. Saucy Brew Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2885 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-2765
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074Fhr_0dNWKhM800
Tripadvisor

#2. Masthead Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1261 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-3204
#1. Pizza 216

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Euclid Ave Intersection of Euclid and East 4th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233
