Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#23. Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3000 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4006

#22. Pizzazz Pizza & Dining Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 839 Som Center Rd Mayfield Village, Cleveland, OH 44143-3524

#21. Papa Nick's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 11534 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102-1318

#20. Donte's Restaurant & Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20850 Sheldon Rd, Cleveland, OH 44142-1219

#19. Romito's Pizza West

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 6474 Brecksville Rd, Cleveland, OH 44131-3432

#18. Scotti's Italian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 882 E 185th St, Cleveland, OH 44119-2769

#17. Maxi's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12113 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1923

#16. Deanatella's

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 7525 Granger Rd, Cleveland, OH 44125-4858

#15. Edison's Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub

- Price: $

- Address: 2373 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4629

#14. Sainato's at Rivergate

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1852 Columbus Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113

#13. Dina's Pizza & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5701 Memphis Ave, Cleveland, OH 44144-2243

#12. Pizza Whirl

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 1822 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3152

#11. Pizza Pan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1800 Euclid Ave Ste 3, Cleveland, OH 44115-2244

#10. Athens Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4341 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135

#9. Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2258 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4467

#8. Il Rione

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 West 65 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102-2109

#7. Vincenza's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114

#6. Geraci's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2266 Warrensville Center Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-3130

#5. Mama Santa's Restaurant and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12305 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1927

#4. Citizen Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15710 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH 44110-1660

#3. Saucy Brew Works

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2885 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-2765

#2. Masthead Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1261 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-3204

#1. Pizza 216

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 Euclid Ave Intersection of Euclid and East 4th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233

