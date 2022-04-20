ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cincinnati

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cincinnati

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. LaRosa's Pizza Kenwood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7691 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236
#28. LaRosa's Pizza Blue Ash

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4836 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242
#27. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7933 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45255
#26. Trotta's Pizza & Drive Thru

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3501 Werk Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248-6223
#25. Krimmer's Italianette Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1704 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45239-4812
#24. LaRosa's Pizza Boudinot

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2411 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
#23. Red Rose

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5915 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224-3045
#22. Betta's Italian Oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3764 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212-3739
#21. Fireside Pizza Walnut Hills

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 773 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206-1944
#20. Mio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8298 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45244-2771
#19. LaRosa's Pizza Sharonville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11264 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
#18. Zablong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: Pwd Housing Society, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2501
#17. Harvest Pizzeria OTR

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 Elm St. At the west entranace to Findlay Market, Cincinnati, OH 45202-6965
#16. Pieology Pizzeria U Square, Cincinnati, OH

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 128 W McMillan St Ste. 154A, Cincinnati, OH 45219-1353
#15. Goodfellas Pizzeria - OTR

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1211 Main Street Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202
#14. Taglio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3531 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45226-2108
#13. Newport Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 601 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071-5261
#12. Rusconi Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 W 6th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2304
#11. LaRosa's Pizza Covington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 417 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011
#10. LaRosa's Pizza Eastgate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4450 Eastgate Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45245
#9. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7767 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236
#8. Roc-A-Fellas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 11055 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1928
#7. Joe’s Pizza Napoli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 Chamber Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45150-1498
#6. Adriatico's New York Style

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 W McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45219-1503
#5. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11340 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
#4. Goodfellas Pizzeria - Mainstrasse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 603 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011
#3. The Gruff

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 129 E 2nd St, Covington, KY 41011-1741
#2. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3014 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209
#1. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 265 Hosea Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220
