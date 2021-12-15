ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College Football Analyst Drops a Truly Horrible Take on Urban Meyer: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ1sV_0dNWKYMT00

Brady Quinn blames 'catty media' for backlash against the Jaguars coach.

1. Every single day, the sports media landscape is bombarded with bad takes. So it takes a lot for any one bad take to really stand out.

So congratulations to Fox Sports’ Brady Quinn for having the clear worst take of the day while simultaneously doing his former colleague’s dirty work.

Here’s what Quinn said on his radio show Monday about the disastrous tenure of Urban Meyer as Jaguars coach:

“I feel like the media has had it out for him in the first place. I know people who are personally and emotionally frustrated with the fact that they haven’t gotten as much access in Jacksonville. People who have worked in that market for a long time and haven’t gotten access to him, so now they have an ax to grind and that’s how they’ve handled things in Jacksonville purely because they haven’t gotten a sit-down or they haven’t gotten time with him. Think about how catty that is. But that’s how the media is now. They use the power of the pen like a vendetta just because their personal feelings are hurt instead of being professional about it.”

Holy s---! It’s truly amazing how bad this is on so many levels.

First, let’s start with this: Quinn worked with Meyer or Fox’s college football studio show for two seasons. And he knows Meyer will probably be back on Fox next season. So, Quinn’s opinion here is not even close to being objective and he clearly has an agenda.

As for the actual comments, they make no sense. The backlash against Meyer, who was a disliked figure long before taking the Jaguars job for a variety of legitimate reasons , is not the work of the “snubbed” local Jacksonville media.

I know that people won’t like hearing this, but here’s the truth: The Jacksonville media has no influence and nobody in the U.S. cares about the Jaguars. The heat Meyer is feeling is coming from the national media and social media because he’s done such an exceptionally bad job of running his team and handling his personal life.

The video of Meyer grinding on someone in a bar came from a random TikTok user. The decision to not fly back with this team after a Thursday-night game so he could party at his bar in Columbus was not the work of a vendetta by the media. The recent story about Meyer calling his assistant coaches “losers” came from an NFL.com writer and was obviously leaked by someone in the Jaguars organization. And it was Trevor Lawrence, Meyer’s own quarterback, who went public with his frustration that Meyer recently benched Jaguars running back James Robinson.

So for Quinn to blame the media, specifically the local Jacksonville media, for Meyer being on the hot seat is totally disingenuous.

Not to mention, the Jaguars are 2–11, and Lawrence has shown no growth whatsoever as an NFL quarterback. Is that the media’s fault, too?

Does Quinn think that if Meyer gave some interviews to local beat writers that there would be less criticism of the coach?

Lastly, the “Think about how catty that is, but that’s how the media is now” line is especially comical considering Quinn threw out a bad take just to defend a friend.

And a reminder for Quinn: You’re a cohost on a network pregame show and a cohost on a daily radio show. YOU ARE THE MEDIA!

2. I know the conspiracy theorists are out in full force now that Andrew Marchand has reported Michele Tafoya won't return to NBC's Sunday Night Football next season.

Tafoya has been absent from the sidelines for the past three Sunday nights and some people think there was some sort of suspension going on because Tafoya recently had a controversial appearance on The View .

The problem with that theory is that Tafoya DID work Sunday Night Football for three weeks after doing The View .

3. Here were the most-watched college football games of the 2021 season.

4. Shaq showed us last night why it's not always easy being 7-foot-1.

5. It's almost hard to believe how bad this Sean Payton "true story" movie looks.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN’s Stanford Steve. If you are into sports betting, this podcast is for you.

Stanford Steve discusses his role on the Scott Van Pelt–hosted edition of SportsCenter and the duo’s popular weekly “Bad Beats" segment. Steve explains how they put it together, issues they run into and the biggest challenge in making the segment entertaining.

Steve also gives us his personal worst "Bad Beat” of 2021 and the worst overall "Bad Beat" of '21, weighs in on the gambling explosion and popularity of sports betting and shares his betting advice for the Georgia-Michigan and Cincinnati–Alabama College Football Playoff games.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York discuss whether NFL television rules analysts actually add anything to a broadcast, how this week's ManningCast fared by cutting one guest, how a Christmas tree enhances the NFL viewing experience, Fox's upcoming John Madden documentary and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Stitcher .

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I only learned about this Instagram account that's dedicated to mashing up The Sopranos and Seinfeld this week, and I apologize to all of you for not knowing about it sooner.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Stitcher . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 11

Tits and Grits Diner
2d ago

Urban is a bully coach and blamed everyone but himself at multiple press conferences. 😂😂Fired before he started his Sanford and Son heart attack routine😂😂

Reply
5
Dale Brown
4d ago

Probably needs 2 or 3 years to build a team he's just been there 1 season people need to shut up and let him coach

Reply(3)
5
Related
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Trevor Lawrence
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Jaguars#Fox Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Comment About Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an incredible performance on Thursday night against the Chargers, hauling in 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The best play he made came in overtime, as the All-Pro managed to slice through a few defenders and get to the end zone for a walk-off score.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bucs QB Tom Brady has shoulder issue ahead of Saints game?

Perhaps those plays were more costly than anyone realized at the time. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers added Brady to Friday's injury report with a right shoulder issue. The seven-time champion signal-caller was listed as a full participant and carries no injury designation into the weekend, so everybody should expect the future Hall of Famer to be in the lineup come Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy