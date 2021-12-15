ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best boutique hotels in Bath

Bath, loved for its fine Georgian architecture, Jane Austen and frisky Romans, has a damn fine collection of boutique hotels. Bath’s art and design scene is heaving with talent, and this is merrily reflected in its hefty crop of unique and rather special hotels.

You’ll find Michelin-starred dining, artists in residence and cleverly converted historic properties, many of which are within a couple of minutes’ walk of the city’s main visitor attractions. We’ve got you covered if you prefer to be a little further away from the heart of the action too.

The best hotels in Bath are:

Best for food: The Queensberry

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vclcz_0dNWKViI00

Creep downstairs at The Queensberry to find Michelin-starred Olive Tree restaurant. Headed up by Heston Blumenthal protege Chris Cleghorn, the restaurant serves such fineries as smoked eel with golden beetroot, lovage and apple along with a sturdy selection for vegetarians and vegans. Upstairs, the amalgamation of four sandy Georgian townhouses on Russel Street has resulted in a stylish and friendly one-off hotel run by husband and wife team, Laurence and Helen Beere.

Price: Doubles from £125, room only

Best for location: Eight

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDf8D_0dNWKViI00

Less is definitely more at Eight, where guests choose from just 18 rooms and eight dishes in the restaurant. The compact bolthole is just a two-minute walk from the Roman baths and main shopping drag.

The concept is perfect for anyone bored of exhaustive options and expertly pushes quality over quantity. Book the spacious deluxe double for a freestanding bath with views out over cobbled streets and, after dark, head to the underground bar for a cosy nightcap.

Price: Doubles from £110, room only

Best for art lovers: Abbey Hotel

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwxL2_0dNWKViI00

With the recent reopening of Artbar, the Abbey’s love affair with local talent continues. The bar has evolved into a gallery space-cum-artists’ studio with rotating collections showcasing local artists, photographers and sculptors. You’ll find paint splattered tables, “artists in residence” working on site and a cocktail menu inspired by exhibited work.

Price: Doubles from £107, room only

Best for celeb spotting: At the Chapel

Neighbourhood: Bruton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhGMl_0dNWKViI00

Just south of Bath, a Grade II Listed, 17th-century former chapel has been magnificently transformed into eight bedrooms around a bakery and restaurant. Its beauty owes much to furniture maker Ahmed Sidki who co-owns the property with his partner Catherine Butler. The original chapel was built on ley lines, says Catherine, who believes in its magical power of bringing people together. Breakfast in the almost impossibly light-filled restaurant-cum-workspace and you might just rub shoulders with regulars Pearl Lowe, Caroline Corr or Don McCullin. The croissants dangling from the door knob each morning are a nice touch.

Price: Doubles from £125, B&B

Best for hipsters: No. 15

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4yeg_0dNWKViI00

Quintessential Bath meets Marie Kondo’s worst nightmare. From the chandelier made of single lost earrings to Natwest pigs, kaleidoscopes and larders bursting with sweets, fizzy drinks and ice cream, No. 15 is perfect for those who baulk at identikit minimalism. Made up of three Grade I townhouses, the 37-room hotel is laden with unexpected visual treats like the fragments of Georgian wallpaper visible in Bar 15. Special night? Book the Hideout Suite, which has its own hot tub, dressing room andâ€‹ Sonos system.

Price: Doubles from £125, room only

Best for escapism: The Bath Priory

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onlz0_0dNWKViI00

If you want to escape the city without actually escaping the city, the Bath Priory, a sprawling 19th-century building (once part of the Bath Abbey), is far from the maddening crowds and right next to lovely Victoria Park. Room interiors evoke a grand country house and look over on the property’s four acres, including its perfectly preened gardens. Need a shoulder rub? The Provence-inspired Garden Spa by L’Occitane features an indoor heated swimming pool with a poolside sauna and steam pod.

Price: Doubles from £224, room only

Best for splashing out: The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUkhx_0dNWKViI00

Ensconced on Bath’s most show-stopping street (seen on many a BBC period drama), the 45-room Royal Crescent is the place to push the boat out. Head to the spa for a bespoke Elemental Herbology treatment, or take al fresco afternoon tea or bubbly at Theâ€‹ Montagu Bar and Champagne Lounge. There are wonderful views over Bath and her rolling hills, and previous guests include Amabel Wellesley-Colley and the Duke of York.

Price: Doublesfrom £312, B&B

Best for views: The Bird

Neighbourhood: City Centre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGVLV_0dNWKViI00

Chandeliers, pink walls and artfully poised taxidermy: the vibe at The Bird is distinctly cheeky. It’s an impressive Victorian villa with 31 bedrooms, and one real plus point is that there is plenty of car parking, a rarity in Bath, not to mention some stupendous views over Bath Abbey and beyond. Formerly The County Hotel Bath, The Bird is now owned by Ian and Christa Taylor who Bath hotel mini-empire also includes Homewood.

Price: Doubles from £149, room only

Best for a country pub vibe: The Methuen Arms

Neighbourhood: Corsham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBsQc_0dNWKViI00

In the village of the moment, Corsham, this hotel has 19 rooms with sleek interiors and original features: think timber flooring, exposed stone walls and country hues. In the dining room, the “nose to tail” philosophy means no stones are unturned when it comes to crafting the comforting menu: all vegetables and herbs grown in the kitchen’s own garden, too. For anyone wanting hearty fodder and the ability to flop into a cloud-like bed just seconds later, The Methuen Arms is that place.

Price: Doubles from £125, B&B

