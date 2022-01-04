ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Butterbeer & Themed Photo Ops At Chicago’s New Harry Potter Pop-Up Bar

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles!

When Replay Lincoln Park launches a new pop-up you know it means business. After the success of previous pop-ups like the Central Perk Coffee Shop, Moe’s Tavern, Schitt’s Creek , and The Office , the beloved vintage video games bar is back with another of its pop-culture-themed pop-ups to send fans into overdrive. This time around it is none other than a Harry Potter-themed bar that has emerged at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue.

A Very Harry Winter , as it is officially called, offers Potterheads the chance to drink beneath wreaths and garlands of the Hogwart houses, levitating candles, fake snow, and other Potter props that imitate wintertime at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

There is of course a range of fantastical photo opportunities for Harry Potter fans to grab some snaps with their favorite scenes and characters while the bar’s cocktail menu features an array of Harry Potter-themed drinks such as the Dementor’s Kiss and Polyjuice Potion.

For those proud Potterheads who spot all the hidden Harry Potter Easter eggs situated around the bar all too quickly, Thursdays offer the chance to show off that treasured Potter knowledge at Harry Potter trivia nights taking place every Thursday!

Originally set to run through to the end of December, A Very Harry Winter has now been extended through January 31st and has expanded further to the upstairs bar.

“Nothing says the holidays more than a quick trip to Hogwarts. Back by popular demand, this pop-up always delights Chicagoans and Harry Potter fans alike, so we thought it was perfect timing to once again bring it back for everyone to enjoy” said Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski.

Located in Lincoln Park at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, Replay’s A Very Harry Winter pop-up is open until 2 am every day and 3 am on Saturdays. No reservations are needed but advance tickets are available via the Replay Lincoln Park website .

