Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New York City

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWKL8G00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New York City

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExgIR_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#30. Don Giovanni

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 358 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036-5426
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSUOU_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#29. Norma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 438 3rd Ave At 30th St, New York City, NY 10016-6040
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QwEo_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#28. Zero Otto Nove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 W 21st St, New York City, NY 10010-6800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfctC_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#27. Luigi's Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 936 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-4203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAGDa_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#26. Arturo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXgl7_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#25. Patzeria Family & Friends

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 W. 48th Street, New York City, NY 10036-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPX7p_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#24. Champion Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 17 Cleveland Pl, New York City, NY 10012-4052
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028e6M_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#23. 2 Bros Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 31 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036-4102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmH5A_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#22. Don Antonio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 W 50th St, New York City, NY 10019-6607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgBDu_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#21. Nick's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1814 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-5601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0g8m_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#20. Oregano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11249-3231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrSB7_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#19. pizzArte

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 69 W 55th St, New York City, NY 10019-4934
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAodp_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#18. 99 Cent Fresh Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1723 Broadway, New York City, NY 10019-5214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL6GM_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#17. Artichoke Basille's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 321 E 14th St, New York City, NY 10003-4203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOdrv_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#16. Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1435 Broadway, New York City, NY 10018
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NN7G_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#15. Capizzi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 547 9th Ave Hells Kitchen, New York City, NY 10018-1324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gGvN_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#14. Prince Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 27 Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3551
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rKkw_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#13. John's of Bleecker Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,806 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 278 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7Gwe_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#12. Uncle Paul's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 70 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City, NY 10017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7bBX_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#11. Juliana's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 19 Old Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201-1322
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tla2h_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ribalta Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 48 E 12th St, New York City, NY 10003-4640
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYCDT_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#9. Rubirosa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Mulberry St, New York City, NY 10012-4157
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzcpH_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#8. San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-3502
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFVp6_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#7. Keste Pizza & Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,057 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 271 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrBjs_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#6. Song E Napule

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2561
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KH1aX_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#5. B Side Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBlq9_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#4. Numero 28 Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 Carmine St, New York City, NY 10014-4437
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhlYl_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sottocasa Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 298 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201-6763
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yozL6_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#2. SottoCasa Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 227 Lenox Ave, New York City, NY 10027-6542
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MEW3_0dNWKL8G00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bleecker Street Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,557 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043
- Read more on Tripadvisor

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
