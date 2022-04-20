Highest-rated pizza restaurants in New York City
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in New York City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Don Giovanni
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 358 W 44th St, New York City, NY 10036-5426
#29. Norma
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 438 3rd Ave At 30th St, New York City, NY 10016-6040
#28. Zero Otto Nove
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 W 21st St, New York City, NY 10010-6800
#27. Luigi's Gourmet Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 936 8th Ave, New York City, NY 10019-4203
#26. Arturo's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2529
#25. Patzeria Family & Friends
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 311 W. 48th Street, New York City, NY 10036-1300
#24. Champion Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 17 Cleveland Pl, New York City, NY 10012-4052
#23. 2 Bros Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (242 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 31 W 46th St, New York City, NY 10036-4102
#22. Don Antonio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 W 50th St, New York City, NY 10019-6607
#21. Nick's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1814 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-5601
#20. Oregano
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11249-3231
#19. pizzArte
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 69 W 55th St, New York City, NY 10019-4934
#18. 99 Cent Fresh Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1723 Broadway, New York City, NY 10019-5214
#17. Artichoke Basille's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (712 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 321 E 14th St, New York City, NY 10003-4203
#16. Joe's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1435 Broadway, New York City, NY 10018
#15. Capizzi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 547 9th Ave Hells Kitchen, New York City, NY 10018-1324
#14. Prince Street Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 27 Prince St, New York City, NY 10012-3551
#13. John's of Bleecker Street
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,806 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 278 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4105
#12. Uncle Paul's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 70 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City, NY 10017
#11. Juliana's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 19 Old Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201-1322
#10. Ribalta Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (872 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 48 E 12th St, New York City, NY 10003-4640
#9. Rubirosa
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 235 Mulberry St, New York City, NY 10012-4157
#8. San Matteo Pizza Espresso Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1739 2nd Ave, New York City, NY 10128-3502
#7. Keste Pizza & Vino
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,057 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 271 Bleecker St, New York City, NY 10014-4102
#6. Song E Napule
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 146 W Houston St, New York City, NY 10012-2561
#5. B Side Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 W 51st St, New York City, NY 10019-6403
#4. Numero 28 Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 Carmine St, New York City, NY 10014-4437
#3. Sottocasa Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 298 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201-6763
#2. SottoCasa Pizzeria
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Neapolitan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 227 Lenox Ave, New York City, NY 10027-6542
#1. Bleecker Street Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,557 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 69 7th Ave S at Bleecker Street Pizza, New York City, NY 10014-4043
