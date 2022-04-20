siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Raleigh

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Raleigh on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#24. Nancy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8111 Creedmoore Rd STE 137 Brennan Station, Raleigh, NC 27613

#23. Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2030 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610-2429

#22. Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 3805 Brentwood Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604-1723

#21. Papa's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7713 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-4805

#20. Peri Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 7321 Six Forks Rd Celebration At Six Forks, Raleigh, NC 27615-6162

#19. Amedeo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3905 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606-1987

#18. Pieology Pizzeria North Hills

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4158 Main at North Hills Street Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27609

#17. Mellow Mushroom Brier Creek

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9600 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27617

#16. Donatos Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 111 Seaboard Ave Suite 122 Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27604

#15. Piccola Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 423 Woodburn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605-1323

#14. Bella Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614-6490

#13. Benny's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 121 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1308

#12. Manhattan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 9660 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2473

#11. Oakwood Pizza Box

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 610 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604-1214

#10. Cristo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1302 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-5474

#9. Pizza La Stella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 219 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601

#8. Lilly's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1813 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608-2323

#7. Slice Of NY pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7326

#6. Vic's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 331 Blake St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1801

#5. Kings Bowl-North Hills

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 141 Park At North Hills St Park District at North Hills, Raleigh, NC 27609-5989

#4. Milton's Pizza and Pasta - Raleigh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8853 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2970

#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8511 Brier Creek Pkwy Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333

#2. Trophy Brewing and Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 827 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603-1613

#1. Mellow Mushroom Raleigh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605

