Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Raleigh
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Raleigh on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#24. Nancy's Pizzeria
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8111 Creedmoore Rd STE 137 Brennan Station, Raleigh, NC 27613
#23. Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610-2429
#22. Roma Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 3805 Brentwood Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604-1723
#21. Papa's Pizza & Subs
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7713 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-4805
#20. Peri Brothers Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7321 Six Forks Rd Celebration At Six Forks, Raleigh, NC 27615-6162
#19. Amedeo's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3905 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27606-1987
#18. Pieology Pizzeria North Hills
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4158 Main at North Hills Street Suite 103, Raleigh, NC 27609
#17. Mellow Mushroom Brier Creek
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9600 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27617
#16. Donatos Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 111 Seaboard Ave Suite 122 Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27604
#15. Piccola Italia
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 423 Woodburn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605-1323
#14. Bella Italia
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614-6490
#13. Benny's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 121 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1308
#12. Manhattan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 9660 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2473
#11. Oakwood Pizza Box
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27604-1214
#10. Cristo's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1302 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609-5474
#9. Pizza La Stella
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601
#8. Lilly's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1813 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608-2323
#7. Slice Of NY pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617-7326
#6. Vic's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 331 Blake St, Raleigh, NC 27601-1801
#5. Kings Bowl-North Hills
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 141 Park At North Hills St Park District at North Hills, Raleigh, NC 27609-5989
#4. Milton's Pizza and Pasta - Raleigh
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8853 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615-2970
#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8511 Brier Creek Pkwy Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27617-7333
#2. Trophy Brewing and Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 827 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603-1613
#1. Mellow Mushroom Raleigh
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 W Peace St, Raleigh, NC 27605
