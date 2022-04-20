Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Houston
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Papa Tonys Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd, Houston, TX 77032-2313
#29. Russo's NY Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Suite 160, Houston, TX 77054-1605
#28. Spanky's Pizza & Italiana
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4659 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087-2313
#27. California Pizza Kitchen Memorial City
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 303 Memorial City Ste 610, Houston, TX 77024-2677
#26. Crespo Pizza & Italian Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1809 Eldridge Pkwy South Suite 114, Houston, TX 77077
#25. Zammitti's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339-2576
#24. Antonio's Flying Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2920 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5802
#23. Coppa Osteria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-2527
#22. The Gypsy Poet
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2404 Austin St, Houston, TX 77004
#21. DaddyO's Pizza (Memorial)
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77079-5301
#20. Chicago Pizza and Italian Beef
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1777 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3683
#19. Candelari's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
#18. Pomodoro's Pasta & Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 Nasa Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058-3373
#17. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1705 Post Oak Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77056-3801
#16. Capone's Oven & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2303 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098-3204
#15. Hot Toppings Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618
#14. Gugliani's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4990 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1605
#13. Cane Rosso
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1835 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008-3635
#12. Luna Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210
#11. Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2932
#10. Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12848 Queensbury Lane Ste 101, Houston, TX 77024
#9. Your Pie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002
#8. Pizaro's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11177 Katy Fwy Ste E, Houston, TX 77079-2127
#7. Star Pizza 2
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918
#6. Bollo Woodfired Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2202 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2404
#5. Luigi's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945
#4. North Italia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963
#3. Coltivare Pizza & Garden
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644
#2. Star Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013
#1. Piola Midtown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006
