Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Houston

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Papa Tonys Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd, Houston, TX 77032-2313

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Russo's NY Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Suite 160, Houston, TX 77054-1605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Spanky's Pizza & Italiana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4659 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087-2313

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. California Pizza Kitchen Memorial City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 303 Memorial City Ste 610, Houston, TX 77024-2677

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Crespo Pizza & Italian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1809 Eldridge Pkwy South Suite 114, Houston, TX 77077

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Zammitti's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339-2576

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Antonio's Flying Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2920 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5802

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Coppa Osteria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5210 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-2527

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. The Gypsy Poet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2404 Austin St, Houston, TX 77004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. DaddyO's Pizza (Memorial)

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77079-5301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Chicago Pizza and Italian Beef

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1777 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3683

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Candelari's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Pomodoro's Pasta & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 Nasa Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058-3373

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1705 Post Oak Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77056-3801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Capone's Oven & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2303 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098-3204

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Hot Toppings Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Gugliani's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4990 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Cane Rosso

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1835 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008-3635

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Luna Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2932

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12848 Queensbury Lane Ste 101, Houston, TX 77024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pizaro's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11177 Katy Fwy Ste E, Houston, TX 77079-2127

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Star Pizza 2

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bollo Woodfired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2202 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Luigi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Coltivare Pizza & Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Piola Midtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor