Dallas, TX

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWKExB00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j39Vd_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#30. Luciano's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240-6670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa2p3_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#29. Campisi’s Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5405 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209-4217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBdZv_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6636
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkfaS_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#27. Pie Five Pizza Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 15250 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248-4615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzdoZ_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#26. Louie's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1839 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6Pwl_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#25. Coal Vines

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 665 S. Lamar St. Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nu5nw_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#24. Scalini's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2021 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75214-3917
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bePpc_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#23. Parrino's Oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207-4409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd9lg_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#22. Dough Bro's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5181 Keller Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-2688
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QznE_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#21. 400 Gradi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13s7EW_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#20. Carmine's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2006 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX 75201-2902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulaGK_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#19. Grimaldi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8060 Park Lane, Suite 105 Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GTSl_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pizzeria Testa

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3525 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkR13_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#17. CiboDivino Marketplace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1868 Sylvan Ave Suite # D100, Dallas, TX 75208-2005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016kR3_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Partenope Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1903 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZD1f_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#15. Cane Russo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Tucker St, Dallas, TX
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gH8pW_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#14. Delucca Gaucho Pizza & Wine Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100 DALLAS TX 75207 Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75207-3405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhrfO_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#13. olivella's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3406 McFarlin Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205-1828
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkEcx_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Serious Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2807 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOJ2m_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Tony's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MdsM_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#10. Olivella's Neo Pizza Napoletana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2340 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7646
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8D0k_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fireside Pies

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2820 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7Lhj_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#8. Cane Rosso White Rock

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7328 Gaston Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75214-4130
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaj17_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Social Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5855 Maple Ave #160, Dallas, TX 75235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEqez_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#6. Campisi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 111, Dallas, TX 75201-3509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNYqt_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#5. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3636 McKinney Avenue Ste. 190, West Village, Dallas, TX 75204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4G5I_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Campisi's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5610 E Mockingbird Ln Marriott Residence Inn Addison, Dallas, TX 75206-5346
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7pPS_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#3. Eno's Pizza Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 407 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4658
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqKSN_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207-6916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDK2I_0dNWKExB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Cane Rosso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2612 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

