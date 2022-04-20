Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cedar Rapids
bbernard // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cedar Rapids
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Urban Pie
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1138 7th Ave, Marion, IA 52302-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Naso's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 453 7th Ave, Marion, IA 52302-5728
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Fong's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Roscoe's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 Edgewood Rd NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Zoey's Pizzera
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 690 10th St, Marion, IA 52302-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Cedar Rapids Pizza Ranch
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 Westdale Dr SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-6319
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Leonardo's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2228 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. The Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 616 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1306
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Tomaso's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3234 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-4034
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Cappy's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7037 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-1469
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Need Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1238
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0