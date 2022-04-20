ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cedar Rapids

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWKCBj00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cedar Rapids

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EEz8c_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Urban Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1138 7th Ave, Marion, IA 52302-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WsxfL_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Naso's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 453 7th Ave, Marion, IA 52302-5728
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JwVkD_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fong's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1006 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7tmp_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#8. Roscoe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 Edgewood Rd NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9pG8_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#7. Zoey's Pizzera

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 690 10th St, Marion, IA 52302-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0wFT_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Cedar Rapids Pizza Ranch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 Westdale Dr SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-6319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLIyA_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Leonardo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2228 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2xAo_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#4. The Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 616 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8Qsu_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tomaso's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3234 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-4034
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHTXk_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7037 C Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-1469
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8KlH_0dNWKCBj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Need Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Pizza Ranch#Food Drink#American#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy