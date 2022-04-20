ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in El Paso

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgOY7_0dNWKAQH00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in El Paso on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSD6N_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#13. Peter Piper Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5230 E Paisano, El Paso, TX 79905
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gHdV_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#12. Hello Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 1071 Country Club Rd Ste C, El Paso, TX 79932-3100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQZ1r_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pieology Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6951 North Mesa Street Suite A, El Paso, TX 79912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTjuv_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ardovino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1879 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936-7912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Af38f_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#9. Coco Miel

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1515 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936-5172
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHS9y_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#8. House of Pizza Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 208 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79901-1322
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dayrb_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#7. Forma Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7130 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-3651
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PRtG_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ardovino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 Cincinnati Ave, El Paso, TX 79902-3124
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2451T0_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ardovino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11100 Sean Haggerty Dr, El Paso, TX 79934-3304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkRKT_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#4. House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2016 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79930-3236
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02f7bw_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cafe Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6705 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4403
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVSRr_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#2. Ardovino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 N Resler Dr Ste M, El Paso, TX 79912-1784
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM0U5_0dNWKAQH00
Tripadvisor

#1. Grimaldi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 1200, El Paso, TX 79925-6537
Community Policy