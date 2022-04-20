Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Austin
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Cane Rosso
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4715 S Lamar Blvd Suite 103, Austin, TX 78745-1307
#29. Salvation Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701-4401
#28. MOD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 701 S Capital of Texas Highway Suite F-600, Austin, TX 78746
#27. Via 313 Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1802 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-2704
#26. Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6501 S Congress Ave #1-105, Austin, TX 78745-4469
#25. Bufalina Due
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6555 Burnet Rd #100, Austin, TX 78757-2862
#24. Spartan Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1107 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3210
#23. Toss Pizzeria & Pub
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 S 1st St Austin, Austin, TX 78704-6349
#22. CraigO's Pizza & Pastaria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5501 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731-5041
#21. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 14009 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78717-5380
#20. Mangia Chicago Stuffed Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12001 Burnet Rd Suite D, Austin, TX 78758-2992
#19. The ABGB
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1305 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704-5350
#18. Tony C's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10526 W Parmer Ln., Austin, TX 78717
#17. East Side Pies
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5312 Airport Blvd Ste G, Austin, TX 78751-2256
#16. MOD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 500 W Canyon Ridge Dr Suite J100, Austin, TX 78753
#15. Marye's Gourmet Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3663 Bee Caves Rd 4g, Austin, TX 78746-5392
#14. Reale's Pizza & Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13450 N Highway 183 Ste 230, Austin, TX 78750-3228
#13. Quattro Gatti
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 908 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701-2422
#12. Brick Oven Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10710 Research Blvd Ste 310, Austin, TX 78759-5798
#11. Bufalina Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1519 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702-4338
#10. East Side Pies - Rosewood Store
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1401 Rosewood Ave Suite B, Austin, TX 78702-2026
#9. Via 313 Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 61 Rainey St Food trailer located on the Craft Pride patio, Austin, TX 78701-4308
#8. Little Deli & Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7101 Woodrow Ave Unit A, Austin, TX 78757-1859
#7. Numero28
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452WEST W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701-3898
#6. Via 313 Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3016 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705-2862
#5. Pinthouse Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4236 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
#4. Backspace
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701-3623
#3. Via 313 Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1111 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702-3210
#2. Via 313 Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6705 290 Oak Hill, Suite 503, Austin, TX 78735
#1. Home Slice Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,889 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1415 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704-2434
