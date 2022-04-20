Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Antonio
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Antonio on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#30. Miss Ellie's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 903 Bitters Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78216-2300
Tripadvisor
#29. Naples Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Ste 2107, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885
Tripadvisor
#28. Rome's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5999 De Zavala Rd Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78249-2236
Tripadvisor
#27. Sorrento Ristorante and Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5146 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209-5710
Tripadvisor
#26. 46th St. New York Style Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 22250 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78261-3084
Tripadvisor
#25. Julian's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 226 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216-2329
Tripadvisor
#24. Grimaldi's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 22610 US Highway 281 N Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78258
Tripadvisor
#23. SoHill Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1719 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212-2601
Tripadvisor
#22. Figlios Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18816 Fm 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266-2849
Tripadvisor
#21. Fralo's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23651 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257-1660
Tripadvisor
#20. Julian's Italian Pizzeria & Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13444 West Ave Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78216-2031
Tripadvisor
#19. Pizza Classics
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3440 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78212-3158
Tripadvisor
#18. Braza Brava Napoletana Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7959 Broadway St Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78209-2667
Tripadvisor
#17. Maars Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247-1921
Tripadvisor
#16. Playland Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Tripadvisor
#15. Florio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7701 Broadway St Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78209-3261
Tripadvisor
#14. Mellow Mushroom San Antonio
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 N Loop 1604 E #2100, San Antonio, TX 78232
Tripadvisor
#13. Luciano Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Space 12090, San Antonio, TX 78256-2590
Tripadvisor
#12. Tiu Steppi's Osteria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9910 W Loop 1604 N Ste 123, San Antonio, TX 78254-5610
Tripadvisor
#11. Trilogy Pizza & Wine Bistro
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258-3366
Tripadvisor
#10. Luciano Neighborhood Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18866 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78258-4180
Tripadvisor
#9. Cerroni's Purple Garlic
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1017 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209-4729
Tripadvisor
#8. Il Forno
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 122 Nogalitos St off S Flores, San Antonio, TX 78204-1629
Tripadvisor
#7. Fratello's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2503 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1037
Tripadvisor
#6. Grimaldi's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 25180, San Antonio, TX 78256-2590
Tripadvisor
#5. Southtown Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX
Tripadvisor
#4. Guillermo's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1613
Tripadvisor
#3. Stella Public House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 S Alamo St # 103 Blue Star Arts Complex, San Antonio, TX 78210-1117
Tripadvisor
#2. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 518 S Alamo St Intersection of Alamo and Cesar Chavez, San Antonio, TX 78205-3208
Tripadvisor
#1. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6989 Blanco Rd Just inside Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78216-6164
