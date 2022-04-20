MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Antonio

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Antonio on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Miss Ellie's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 903 Bitters Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78216-2300

#29. Naples Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10003 NW Military Hwy Ste 2107, San Antonio, TX 78231-1885

#28. Rome's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5999 De Zavala Rd Ste 111, San Antonio, TX 78249-2236

#27. Sorrento Ristorante and Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5146 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209-5710

#26. 46th St. New York Style Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 22250 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78261-3084

#25. Julian's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 226 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216-2329

#24. Grimaldi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 22610 US Highway 281 N Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78258

#23. SoHill Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1719 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212-2601

#22. Figlios Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18816 Fm 2252, San Antonio, TX 78266-2849

#21. Fralo's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 23651 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257-1660

#20. Julian's Italian Pizzeria & Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13444 West Ave Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78216-2031

#19. Pizza Classics

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3440 N Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX 78212-3158

#18. Braza Brava Napoletana Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7959 Broadway St Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78209-2667

#17. Maars Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247-1921

#16. Playland Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

#15. Florio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 7701 Broadway St Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78209-3261

#14. Mellow Mushroom San Antonio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 N Loop 1604 E #2100, San Antonio, TX 78232

#13. Luciano Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Space 12090, San Antonio, TX 78256-2590

#12. Tiu Steppi's Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9910 W Loop 1604 N Ste 123, San Antonio, TX 78254-5610

#11. Trilogy Pizza & Wine Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258-3366

#10. Luciano Neighborhood Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18866 Stone Oak Pkwy Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78258-4180

#9. Cerroni's Purple Garlic

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1017 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209-4729

#8. Il Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 122 Nogalitos St off S Flores, San Antonio, TX 78204-1629

#7. Fratello's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2503 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78215-1037

#6. Grimaldi's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 25180, San Antonio, TX 78256-2590

#5. Southtown Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 728 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX

#4. Guillermo's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 618 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215-1613

#3. Stella Public House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1414 S Alamo St # 103 Blue Star Arts Complex, San Antonio, TX 78210-1117

#2. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 S Alamo St Intersection of Alamo and Cesar Chavez, San Antonio, TX 78205-3208

#1. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,007 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6989 Blanco Rd Just inside Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78216-6164

