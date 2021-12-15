ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID

By Andrew Buller-Russ
The Cleveland Browns just cannot catch a break this season. With several positive COVID tests across the nation, the Browns have not been spared. In addition to the many positive player COVID tests , Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has now tested positive as well.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport states, player tests are still coming in, but Stefanski is a known positive. Stefanski is vaccinated and has received a booster. He is now in self-isolation, continuing his head-coaching duties virtually.

Stefanski will need to produce two negative tests by Saturday in order to coach his team. If he does not clear the NFL’s COVID protocols, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will once again act as head coach on game day. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will then be the team’s offensive play-caller.

Priefer has acted as a team’s head coach on two prior occasions. Once during the 2016 season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings when Mike Zimmer had emergency eye surgery. The other time was during Cleveland’s first playoff win since 1994, back in January.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski at odds over playcalling

The team also announced their running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive as well, with more tests currently underway.

While no COVID news should be celebrated, maybe some within the locker room of the Browns are looking forward to a game without their coach, who like many in Cleveland, has drawn some internal criticism as of late. For now, the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year is sidelined.

Kevin Stefanski also missed Cleveland’s Wild Card win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in January. The Browns lost their next playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs , with Stefanski back as their coach.

The Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, a big game for both AFC teams still clinging on to playoff hopes.

Comments / 0

