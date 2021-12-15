ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Fans Are Pissed That Elon Musk Was Named TIME Magazine’s Person Of The Year Instead Of Her

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

It’s me… I’m the pissed off Dolly Parton fan.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, was recently named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021. I have nothing against Elon personally, the man’s obviously a genius regardless of how you feel about his politics, businesses, ideas about Mars, whatever… but if y’all haven’t noticed by now, I’m a hardcore Dolly fan-girl.

In the profile that announced Elon, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote that the honor goes to “the individual or group who most shaped the previous 12 months, for better or for worse” and is a “marker of influence.”

And while Elon was busy trying to get himself to Mars, Dolly was here on planet Earth Over the last 12 months, launching a record-setting perfume, fund a portion of the Moderna COVID vaccine with a million dollar donation, as well as continuing her incredible work with her charity Imagination Library.

Twitter being Twitter, people had a lot to say about the whole thing, and basically the entire internet thinks Queen Dolly should’ve received the title this year… and I wholeheartedly agree:

