Dolly Parton Fans Are Pissed That Elon Musk Was Named TIME Magazine’s Person Of The Year Instead Of Her
It’s me… I’m the pissed off Dolly Parton fan.
The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, was recently named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021. I have nothing against Elon personally, the man’s obviously a genius regardless of how you feel about his politics, businesses, ideas about Mars, whatever… but if y’all haven’t noticed by now, I’m a hardcore Dolly fan-girl.
In the profile that announced Elon, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote that the honor goes to “the individual or group who most shaped the previous 12 months, for better or for worse” and is a “marker of influence.”
And while Elon was busy trying to get himself to Mars, Dolly was here on planet Earth Over the last 12 months, launching a record-setting perfume, fund a portion of the Moderna COVID vaccine with a million dollar donation, as well as continuing her incredible work with her charity Imagination Library.
Twitter being Twitter, people had a lot to say about the whole thing, and basically the entire internet thinks Queen Dolly should’ve received the title this year… and I wholeheartedly agree:
Comments / 1