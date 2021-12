The Riverside City Council will consider appointments to fill a vacant council seat during their regular meeting Monday. In mid-November the council publicized the vacant seat to residents in Riverside. Andy Rodgers previously held the seat and resigned last month. The current term for the seat lasts until January when it will be filled by Kevin Mills who was elected to the seat this November. Other items on the agenda include an ice machine purchase request for training purposes from the fire department, assignment of Johnson County Refuse garbage collection agreement and sealed bids for a water composite sampler, a Ford F350 brush truck and a Chevy Suburban. The council will also look to set a public hearing for solid waste collection fees. The regular meeting will be followed by a work session to hold discussions on capital projects for the 2023 fiscal year budget.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO