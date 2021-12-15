ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael, Jeffrey Jordan Jump Into the Metaverse With HEIR, Raising $10 Million

By Jacob Feldman
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr6ik_0dNWJa8q00

HEIR, supported by Michael Jordan and co-founded by his son Jeffrey, has raised $10 million in seed funding to launch a blockchain -based platform that will connect athletes and fans in 2022. Marketing executive Daniel George and Jeron Smith, who built Unanimous Media with Steph Curry, are also HEIR founders.

Thrive Capital led the round—joined by Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Solana Ventures and others. On the HEIR platform, select athletes will be able to launch their own “huddles,” accessible only to fans who buy a digital token associated with that space. Community membership could come with a variety of perks, ranging from players’ music playlists and messages from the star to exclusive memorabilia, including more digital goods.

“We envision HEIR becoming the platform that will help cultivate the future of athlete meta-brands,” George and Smith said in a joint statement. “Dedicated supporters are at the heart of the platform, and they’ll benefit from early adoption ownership and unmatched access to their favorite athletes.”

In theory, fans could financially benefit by buying one of the limited tokens early in a player’s career and then selling it once the player is more popular. Athletes would get a cut of primary and secondary market sales. HEIR is expected to target NBA players among its first class of huddle creators. Down the road, college and pre-college athletes could take advantage of the NCAA’s new NIL freedoms by launching huddles of their own.

The HEIR platform is just part of the company’s vision for what HEIR Inc. could offer. The founders are also exploring content-studio and immersive experiences targeted at younger consumers.

“The Jordan name has cultivated a loyal community for more than 35 years; the focus now is passing that legacy on to the next generation,” Jeffrey Jordan said in a statement. Jeffrey previously led digital brand innovation for Nike’s Jordan vertical and launched Jordan Avakian Group to consult with and invest in startups. He is remaining active with Jordan Avakian, as well as the Jordan family office. Basketball Hall of Famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan serves as adviser and strategic partner for HEIR. He is also an investor in Dapper Labs.

“We hope to continue to build and invest in businesses that bring that same reverence to the media and tech space,” Jeffrey said.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Curry’s Record-Breaking Jersey, Shoes, Ball Worth Almost $1 Million

The shoes and jersey Steph Curry wore Tuesday night, along with the basketball he used in setting the NBA all-time career record for 3-point shots, could together be worth almost $1 million, an appraiser told Sportico. The Golden State Warriors great set the mark in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions priced Curry’s No. 30 blue road jersey at $500,000 and his shoes at $200,000. The Wilson basketball Curry used to hit shot 2,974, breaking Ray Allen’s record at 7:35 of the first quarter, is worth $250,000, Goldin said. “Steph Curry is one of...
NBA
Sportico

New Balance Reveals Klutch Sports Founder Rich Paul’s Collaborative Shoes, Apparel

Not long after the shoes leaked on social media, New Balance has revealed the release info for its collaborative collection with famed Klutch Sports Group founder and agent Rich Paul, Footwear News reports. The lineup, which New Balance said was “created for anyone who overcame impossible circumstances to chase and achieve their dreams” and aims to inspire young people who are striving to chart their own path, includes both footwear and apparel. The highlight is a new colorway of the popular 550 silhouette. The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 is executed with pebbled leather on the uppers that is similar to...
APPAREL
Sportico

Legendary NBA Player Drazen Petrovic to Be Portrayed in Biopic

Legendary Croatian-born NBA player Dražen Petrović will be portrayed in Danilo Šerbedžija’s upcoming biopic film “Higher Force – The Drazen Petrovic Story” (working title), Variety reports. The film was penned by Ivan Turkovic Krnjak (“Lovebox”) and is being produced by Ljubo Zdjelarević and Ivor Šiber at Zagreb-based Kinoteka. The film will shoot next year in Croatia, Germany, and in the U.S. across Portland and New Jersey. It will be released in 2023 on the 30th anniversary of Petrović’ death. One of Croatia’s best known filmmakers, Šerbedžija previously directed “Tereza37” which was Croatia’s official Oscar entry this year. His other directorial credits include “72...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6-17-23 Set To Drop In Classic Red & White Offering: Photos

Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Jeffrey Jordan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alexis Ohanian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Thrive Capital#Reddit Co#Solana Ventures#Nil#Heir Inc
Robb Report

A Ticket Stub to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA Debut Nets a Record $264,000

It’s not just Michael Jordan‘s sneakers and trading cards that sell for jaw-dropping prices. You can now say the same thing for ticket stubs to his games, too. A ticket from His Airness’s NBA debut sold for $264,000 at an auction operated by Huggins & Scott Auctions early Friday morning, reports ESPN. The ticket is for the October 26, 1984 game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets (now the Wizards) at Chicago Stadium, which the home team won 109 to 93. Despite the hype surrounding Jordan, it’s unlikely that many expected that game to be the start of what is widely...
NBA
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Tribune

Candace Parker is expecting a baby with her wife, Anna Petrakova, and the Chicago Sky star publicly announces her 2019 marriage

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker will cap off 2021 with another milestone after announcing that she’s expecting her second child and first with her wife, Anna Petrakova. Parker helped bring the first WNBA title to her hometown this year as the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury in four games in the league finals in October. Now the two-time WNBA MVP is focusing on family in the offseason. “We’ve ...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Nike
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NCAA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
New Pittsburgh Courier

What happened to millions of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s money?

WASHINGTON – They are a diverse bunch. Some are just eligible to vote. Many are not old enough to legally drink, while others are full-grown adults working on graduate degrees. Their hometowns and backgrounds are a microcosm of America and beyond — East Lansing, Michigan; Chesapeake, Virginia; York, Pennsylvania;...
NBA
Shine My Crown

WNBA Star Candace Parker Now Married — Expecting Baby With Wife

WNBA star Candace Parker has shared a double dose of good news today --- she has tied the knot to her wife, Anya Petrakova, and the couple is also expecting a baby. "Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
665
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy