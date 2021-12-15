ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truly Launches The Topper So You Can Get Drunk On Two Flavors, Twice As Fast

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
If there’s one thing we learned in 2021, every single domestic beer company (besides Busch, thank God) either finally dipped their toes into the hard seltzer game, or one upped their previous hard seltzer products.

I mean seriously, it seemed like everybody and their mother had a seltzer line.

Now I’ll be the first to say, I don’t know too many people who strictly drink hard seltzers, but if you are one of those people, this may be the perfect Christmas gift for you.

Introducing the Topper, brought to you by Truly, it gives you the perfect opportunity to combine your favorite hard seltzer flavors, and essentially get fucked up twice as fast.

The product comes with two flavor tunnels, where you can strap on two of your favorite 12-oz. hard seltzers.

The possibilities are endless, with the amount of flavors Truly has, there’s literally hundreds of possible combinations out there that you can try.

Not gonna lie, I can already feel the headache coming on just by looking at this thing…

However, if you’re a big time seltzer guy or gal, this one is for you.

Not to mention, it’s only $5.00.

